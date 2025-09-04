Who went home in week 8 of Big Brother 27? Details explored

Big Brother host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 aired its eviction episode on September 4, 2025, closing out the pre-jury stage of the game. The week was led by Head of Household Keanu Soto, whose nominations set up another unpredictable stretch inside the house.

After days filled with strategy talks, emotional moments, and competition battles, the night ended with the eviction of Mickey Lee.

Mickey entered the week with a history of big gameplay. In Week 2, she won the power to overthrow a Head of Household and used it to take Rylie Jeffries’ place.

That move also forced her to turn against Jimmy Heagerty, one of her strongest allies, changing the way others viewed her. Since then, she had faced frequent nominations and relied on winning challenges to survive.

On September 4, she could not save herself. After losing the “BB Block Buster” competition, she was voted out in near-unanimous fashion.

The episode also featured Vince Panaro’s key victory in the Block Buster, which ensured his safety and a guaranteed jury spot.

With Mickey gone, ten players remain, and the next Head of Household will be revealed in the upcoming Sunday broadcast.



Eviction Night: Who went home in week 8 of Big Brother 27

The eviction spotlight fell on Mickey Lee, who left the Big Brother house in a near-unanimous vote. Earlier in the game, Mickey made one of the boldest moves of the season when she won the power to overthrow a Head of Household.

She used it on Rylie Jeffries, claiming her own HoH reign and altering the direction of the house.

But the decision also came with consequences. She turned on Jimmy Heagerty, who had been one of her closest allies, and from that point forward her position in the house shifted.

Despite telling others that she had “people in her pocket,” Mickey quickly moved from power to vulnerability. She was nominated three times in four weeks and forced to rely on her ability to win competitions.

Twice she succeeded, saving herself in must-win moments.

But in this week’s “BB Block Buster” competition, she was unable to pull through. The loss left her exposed, and the votes stacked against her.

Block Buster Win and what’s next in the Big Brother house

The “BB Block Buster” competition determined who would stay safe for the week, and Vince Panaro emerged as the winner.

His game had been under pressure after he was nominated by one of his closest allies, a decision made as “recompense for all the times he left him in the dark.”

Vince admitted his concern openly, explaining that without a veto or competition win, he felt his time in the house might be ending.

As the days passed, he said he “began to spiral even more,” believing the target on him was too large.

But in the Block Buster competition, Vince was able to deliver. The format required him to take control in a physical challenge, and his victory guaranteed him not only safety but also a place in the jury phase.

The result marked a shift in his game, proving that he could win when the pressure was at its highest.

The eviction episode ended without showing the results of the next Head of Household competition. Viewers were told that the HoH winner would be revealed in Sunday’s broadcast.

Until then, the remaining players in the Big Brother house, Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Katherine Woodman, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Morgan Pope, Rachel Reilly, Vince Panaro, and Cliffton “Will” Williams, must prepare for another week.



Stay tuned for more updates.