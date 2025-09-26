Who went home in episode 4 of The Great British Baking season 16? Details explored

The Great British Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show aired episode 4 of Season 16 on September 23, 2025, on Netflix. This week’s theme was “Back to School,” where bakers faced challenges linked to childhood treats, school dinners, and summer fairs.

The bakers began with flapjacks, a classic British snack made from oats, syrup, and butter. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith wanted to see how contestants could elevate the simple bar into something visually appealing and flavorful.

The technical challenge brought “School Cake,” a sponge topped with icing and sprinkles, made entirely by hand. Finally, the showstopper round recreated a school summer fête, where bakers designed stalls with multiple baked elements.

Despite strong efforts from some contestants, others fell short across all three rounds. Jasmine impressed the judges and secured the Star Baker title for the second week in a row.

Jessika, however, struggled in each challenge, with underbaked textures and clashing flavors in her showstopper, sealing her fate. By the end of the episode, Jessika was eliminated, becoming the fourth baker to leave the tent this season.

Flapjacks and school cake challenges highlight both strengths and mistakes in the tent of The Great British Baking Show

The signature challenge asked bakers to make flapjacks, a staple in the U.K. but less familiar to international viewers. Tom aimed high with apple-themed flapjacks, though he ran out of time. Paul told him,

“You were 15 minutes away from another handshake.”

Jasmine stood out with raspberry and chocolate flavors. Prue said they were “neat as pins,” and both judges praised the taste and texture.

Aaron also earned strong marks with Earl Grey buttercream and lemon jam, which Paul described as “a triumph.”

Not everyone had success. Lesley’s shortbread layer caused issues with baking and decoration, while Nataliia’s flapjacks broke apart, forcing her to cut them into triangles.

“It’s hip to be square,” Prue reminded her, disliking the change. Iain’s banana bread version was judged too soft, and Nadia’s chocolate topping failed to set, ruining both the look and flavor.

Jessika’s red wine and pear flapjacks looked elegant but were described by Paul as soggy and sticky.

The technical round moved to School Cake, a nostalgic sponge topped with icing and sprinkles.

The twist was that every step had to be done by hand, even whipping and making sprinkles. Jasmine once again impressed, finishing first, while Jessika, Nataliia, and Nadia fell into the bottom group.

This reinforced the split between those performing well and those facing mounting pressure before the showstopper.

Summer fête showstoppers bring ambition, praise, and a tough elimination for one contestant in The Great British Baking Show

The final round celebrated the school summer fête, with bakers creating themed stalls made of at least three elements.

Nadia produced four, including donuts, cupcakes, and brownie “hamburgers,” which The Great British Baking Show judges praised for both creativity and taste.

Lesley was impressed with a coffee and walnut cake disguised as a steak pie, alongside apple biscuits and meringues shaped like lollipops.

“It looks real and tastes even better,” Prue commented.

Nataliia made a backpack cake filled with citrus curd. Though she admitted she had never been to a school fête, her creation turned out to be a surprise success.

“This really pulls you out of the bottom,” said Prue, noting her turnaround.

Jasmine confirmed her strong week with a Hook-a-Duck cake and hopscotch biscuits. Paul praised her work, saying it had “both style and substance.”

Others struggled under the pressure. Iain’s computer-shaped cake melted before judging, and his small meringues were called “too sweet.”

Jessika attempted a dinosaur theme with multiple elements, but execution fell short. Paul criticized the showstopper, saying it missed on “both flavor and structure.”

In the final decision, Jasmine was named Star Baker for the second week in a row, while Jessika was eliminated after failing to impress in all three challenges.



