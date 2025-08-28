Who went home in Big Brother season 27 week 7? Details explored

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instgram/@bigbrothercbs)

Episode 24 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 28, 2025. It saw Vince's Head of Household reign, concluding as the week came to an end. In the latest episode, fans saw a BB Blockbuster challenge being played, and Ava, Katherine, and Kelley, the three nominees, participated in it as the last chance to save themselves from the block.

Kelley emerged victorious here, which meant that Ava and Katherine had to butt heads in the voting section. Katherine received seven out of the eight total votes in the diary room and was sent packing.

She knew it was tough for her to survive with Ava in front of her. She also understood why some of her allies, such as Keanu and Kelley, voted to evict her because if they voted against Ava, her strong allies would have come after them.

Katherine was a safe bet because her eviction didn't come with threats.

How was Katherine eliminated from Big Brother season 27 week 7?

The Power of Veto this week was won by Mickey, who was herself on the block in the first half of the week. She saved herself from the elimination, and Vince had to nominate one more houseguest as the replacement nominee. He chose to put up Katherine because he was in an alliance with most other members of the house.

Katherine only had the BB Blockbuster to save herself, but she lost. The game was called Hilltop Heist, and to play it, the contestants had to roll a red pearl down a ramp so that it ended up in a jewel box at the other end.

They were also given five white pieces, which they had to place in a way that the red pearl would travel through them and land in the right place.

Katherine was the first one to have a go at the game, but out of the five pieces she had to place, one was off. This led to Kelley's pearl traveling much faster and reaching its destination before anyone else's pearl did.

She was instantly saved while Katherine and Ava were left to fend for themselves.

During their campaign speeches, Katherine told the houseguests that Ava had so many acquaintances that if they sat next to her, they would be evicted too.

While Ava chose not to say anything in her campaign speech and just asked the houseguests to "YOLO" their votes.

While all the houseguests, including Mickey, Morgan, Will, Ashley, Keanu, Kelley, and Rachel, voted to evict Katherine, Lauren remained the only houseguest to vote against Ava.

After Katherine was taken out, she hugged everyone and told them that she was going to get five margaritas as soon as she went out.

In her exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, the season host, Katherine said that her hope to win against Ava was a "pipe dream".

She also came to understand that this was the reason why her allies, Keanu and Kelley, decided to vote with the majority.

Like many other houseguests, even Katherine wasn't happy that Vince didn't nominate Rachel. She called it a "massive, massive mistake".

However, when Julie told her about the alliance they're on together, she was shocked at first, but the move made sense to her. She just didn't know Vince was connected to Rachel like that.

