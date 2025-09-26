Who was the first team eliminated on The Amazing Race season 38 premiere? Details explored

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 premiered on September 25, 2025, with a major crossover twist as Big Brother contestants teamed up with their loved ones to compete.

Host Phil Keoghan kicked off the new season in Hoorn, Netherlands, where 13 teams lined up to start their global adventure.

The premiere, titled “Two Worlds Colliding,” highlighted both the excitement of the crossover and the early pressure of the competition.

From the beginning, the format introduced a pre-start challenge that gave an Express Pass to the winning team and a Hazard penalty to the last-place finishers.

That penalty fell to Jack Palumbo and his brother, Enzo Palumbo, who fans know as a memorable Big Brother player. Their setback proved costly, and despite their efforts to recover during the leg, they struggled to stay on pace.

By the time the first Pit Stop arrived, Jack and Enzo checked in last and were eliminated from the race, making them the first team sent home in season 38.

This elimination set the tone for what promises to be a competitive and unpredictable season.

A crossover premiere with Big Brother alumni starting The Amazing Race in the Netherlands

The season’s twist of combining Big Brother alumni with their partners created a new dynamic right from the opening moments.

The 13 teams immediately realized that every face at the starting line had some connection to Big Brother. As one racer observed,

“Everyone here knows the game — but this is a different kind of game.”

The pre-start challenge gave Kyland and Taylor a huge advantage when they secured two Express Passes, one to keep and one to give away.

They chose to hand the second pass to Jag and Jas, showing an early example of alliance-style strategy.

In contrast, Jack and Enzo’s last-place finish saddled them with the Hazard: eating herring fish before resuming. That penalty slowed them further, leaving them vulnerable right away.

The first Roadblock tested balance and coordination as one partner pushed the other on a sled to knock down bowling pins on an ice track.

While most teams managed with steady progress, the competition was already tense, with comments like, “We can’t afford a mistake here,” echoing the high stakes.

By the time the Detour tasks continued in Volendam and Edam, Jack and Enzo were still trailing, and even minor navigational delays deepened their struggles.

Early drama, shifting strategies, and Jack and Enzo’s elimination at the Pit Stop in The Amazing Race

As the leg continued, tensions mounted between teams as they tried to balance speed and accuracy.

Some racers lost time navigating between clue boxes, while others debated strategy.

At one point, Megan and Matt fell behind searching for a clue, while Kat and Alex nearly faced a penalty for missing a costume return.

These moments showed how even small errors could swing momentum.

Meanwhile, Jack and Enzo worked to recover but remained at the back. The Hazard task early on had drained both their time and energy.

As one racer noted about the season’s format, “When you start behind, every second counts double.”

That sentiment summed up Jack and Enzo’s struggles, as they couldn’t regain the ground they had lost.

At the Pit Stop, teams arrived one by one until only Jack and Enzo remained. Their check-in confirmed their elimination, making them the first team out of season 38.

Social chatter reflected the result, with fans commenting that Enzo, once a fierce competitor on Big Brother, faced a tough challenge adapting to the race’s pace.

The Amazing Race premiere ended with 12 teams moving forward, and the stage is now set for a season where strategy, endurance, and adaptability will define who lasts.



Stay tuned for more updates.