Who was eliminated from The Great British Baking Show season 16 episode 1? Details explored

Hassan from The Great British Baking Show season 16 (Image via The Great British Baking Show)

Episode 1 of The Great British Baking Show season 16 premiered on Channel 4 on September 2, 2025, marking the return of the competition with a new group of amateur bakers.

At the end of the episode, the first contestant to be sent home was Hassan, a 30-year-old scientist from Rotherham. Reflecting on his exit, he stated:

“Even though it's been a short-lived experience, I have enjoyed it. Hopefully I can reflect on some things and then maybe get back to baking when I get a chance.”

The Great British Baking Show season 16 episode 1 elimination and results

What happened in episode 1?

The first week of the competition was Cake week. Contestants did all of the usual challenges: signature, technical, and showstopper. The signature challenge was to make a Swiss roll which had an inlay decoration.

The technical challenge was to make fondant fancies. The showstopper challenge was to make a cake that looked like a landscape scene.

For the Swiss roll round, Hassan made a cake with chocolate, coffee, and caramel. The judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, loved the taste of the cake but were not impressed by how poorly it clearly fell apart on presentation.

Hollywood said the flavours were "stunning", but the cake looks like it fell out of a tree.

For the final round of the competition, Hassan made a sponge cake in the shape of a bamboo forest.

But it wasn't quite what the judges expected. Hollywood said the cake looked "like a dream," but a bad one.

In the technical challenge, Hassan also did not do well, finishing 10th. Tom and Pau Man finished 12th and 11th, placing all three contestants in jeopardy going into the showstopper.

While Hassan became the first contestant to leave, the judges also awarded the first Star Baker title of the season. Several bakers, including Iain and Tom, impressed at various stages, while Jessika and Leighton also drew attention during the challenges.

Nataliia’s tribute cake to her home country of Ukraine stood out in the showstopper challenge. Ultimately, Nataliia was announced as the Star Baker of week one.

Hassan’s experience on the show

Hassan is a 30-year-old analytical research and development scientist from South Yorkshire. According to his The Great British Baking Show bio, he works in the pharmaceutical industry, testing new drugs in development.

Hassan holds a degree in chemistry and treats baking with a scientific mindset, constantly seeking to enhance his flavors and methods. When he isn't baking or working, he is gaming, a member of the gym, and having quiz time with his friends.

Hassan characterized his time on the show as "light and fluffy," although there were also a few soggy bottoms.

He explained that at the end of the day, everything he experienced as part of the competition was beneficial or difficult, and as long as it was about taking some of it forward, the enjoyable bits and the difficult bits.

He further reflected on the application process, noting how competitive it was to be selected for the show.

“When you think that they take so many applicants and bring it down to such a minute amount of people who actually get in the tent, it's ridiculous. The fact that I actually did get on, I honestly never expected it,” Hassan said.

Hassan’s love for baking was influenced by his Pakistani heritage. Speaking to producers, he shared his fondness for praline and nut-based flavors, which are common in traditional Asian recipes.

