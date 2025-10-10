The Great British Baking Show pastry week: A gentle contest of redemption and farewell

Prue Leith (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show returned on October 10, 2025, with Pastry Week, the sixth episode of Season 16.

The bakers faced a series of technical and creative challenges centered on pastry, testing their timing, structure, and balance of flavor.

By this point in the competition, most contestants have settled into consistent rhythms, and the tent feels calmer but more exacting.

The episode featured three rounds: a plaited savory roll for the signature challenge, a Gala Pie for the technical, and a sculpted tart for the showstopper.

Each task demanded skill with dough and filling, and most bakers experienced at least one difficult moment.

Tom aimed to recover from a rough week, Jasmine continued her steady rise, Toby wrestled with time management, and Nataliia created an intricate design that marked her final appearance.

Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding maintained a light atmosphere, balancing gentle teasing with encouragement. By the end of the episode, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith praised technical precision over showiness.

The results reflected quiet improvement, creative restraint, and growing confidence as the competition narrowed down to six bakers preparing for the next challenge.

“A work of tart”: The week’s theme and challenges in The Great British Baking Show

The title “A Work of Tart” referred to the final showstopper challenge, which required each baker to build a sculpted tart at least a foot tall. Host Alison Hammond introduced the task with humor, joined by Noel Fielding and the judges.

The signature challenge involved a plaited savory roll. Toby chose a full puff pastry despite Paul Hollywood’s warning that it would take too long. “Paul’s not really giving out handies,” Toby joked, adding levity to his rushed bake.

His roll was under-laminated, while Jasmine impressed with her family recipe. Aaron’s Jamaican-patty-inspired roll was well received, though Paul noted it was “slightly underbaked.”

The technical challenge asked for a Gala Pie, an oblong pork pie with a hard-boiled egg through the center. Paul described it as “a true test of pastry control.” Iain, a vegetarian, prepared the dish without tasting the meat and still placed it near the top.

Tom, Aaron, and Nataliia struggled with moisture in the crust. Jasmine led the technical round, continuing her strong record, while Lesley also performed well with steady results.

Results in the tent of The Great British Baking Show

The showstopper challenge brought personal stories to the forefront. Tom based his tart on his Danish grandmother’s rice pudding, Risalamande, arranging a “Four in a Row” game on top.

Paul Hollywood said, “Tom is back in the tent,” signaling his recovery after earlier mistakes. Jasmine presented a pear-and-chocolate tart with a detailed pear-tree design that impressed visually. “It’s beautiful work,” Prue Leith observed, though she noted the inside was slightly dry.

Toby misjudged the time limit, finishing moments before the deadline. His honey-custard tart leaned to one side, but the judges said it had “excellent flavor.” Iain constructed a tart inspired by the Giant’s Causeway, and Nataliia shaped hers as a swan honoring her grandparents.

The judges appreciated its appearance but found the pastry thick and the filling too strong.

Jasmine received her third Star Baker award. Nataliia was eliminated after consistent but uneven results. Lesley and Aaron stayed comfortably in the middle, while Tom’s performance marked a clear comeback.

As Alison and Noel closed this episode of The Great British Baking Show, the remaining bakers prepared for the final stretch of the season, reflecting a week defined by steady work, small recoveries, and respectful goodbyes.

