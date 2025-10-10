The Great British Baking Show season 16 episode 6 recap: Savory challenges stir chaos and sculpted tarts push the bakers’ creativity

The Great British Baking Show season 16 (Image via The Great British Baking Show)

Episode 6 of The Great British Baking Show season 16 centered on savory baking and visually elaborate desserts, testing the bakers’ technical precision and time management.

The installment featured three rounds: a savory roll Signature, a Gala Pie Technical, and a sculpted tart Showstopper. While the savory theme created obstacles for several contestants, others managed to stand out with flavor and structure.

By the episode’s end, one baker earned another Star Baker title, while another was eliminated after inconsistent results.

Episode 6 highlights from The Great British Baking Show season 16

Savory rolls test balance and timing

The first challenge required the bakers to produce a plaited savory roll. The task called for laminated pastry and balanced fillings.

Toby decided to make full puff pastry instead of the rough puff most contestants chose, but the judges noted that his pastry lacked sufficient lamination and that the chicken, bacon, and leek filling became repetitive.

Paul Hollywood advised that the pastry needed double the layers for the correct texture.

Iain, a vegetarian, presented a stew-inspired “stew-sage” roll using tofu, which the judges said lost its flavor among other ingredients.

Natalia’s Chicken Kyiv-inspired roll was underbaked, while Tom’s dragon-tail pastry, influenced by his time in Hong Kong, cracked during baking and received criticism for texture.

Jasmine impressed the judges with her sausage roll based on her aunt’s recipe, praised for its structure and consistency.

Aaron’s Jamaican patty-style roll also drew positive remarks, particularly from Paul, who complimented the flavor but pointed out that the pastry was slightly underbaked. Jasmine and Aaron emerged as the strongest performers in the Signature challenge.

Gala Pie brings traditional complexity

The Technical challenge focused on a traditional Gala Pie made from hot-water crust pastry with a boiled egg center. The assignment required even layers, structural stability, and proper cooling to avoid soggy interiors.

Iain, who had not cooked with meat for several years, worked carefully to handle the ingredient. Several bakers struggled with moisture control, resulting in pies that were described as too wet due to retained steam.

Nataliia and Aaron placed near the bottom because of excess filling moisture, while Tom’s entry lacked sufficient bake but maintained shape. The top-performing contestants were Lesley, Iain, and Jasmine, with Jasmine ranking first for her pie’s consistency and flavor.

Sculpted tarts push presentation and design

For the Showstopper, bakers were asked to create a “visually stunning sculpted tart” at least one foot tall, testing design skills and flavor precision. Lesley constructed a three-tier bee-themed tart, which aligned closely with the brief.

Toby created a roller coaster–inspired honey-custard tart but misjudged the timing, finishing minutes late. Despite a leaning structure, the tart’s flavor and thin pastry were commended.

Tom drew inspiration from his Danish heritage with a tart based on Risalamande, featuring a Connect Four motif. The judges highlighted his return to form with improved baking and structure.

Jasmine made a pear-and-chocolate frangipane tart decorated with a pear tree design; the judges remarked that while the appearance was detailed, the filling was dry and lacked pear flavor. Iain’s pecan-pie tart, themed around the Giant’s Causeway, demonstrated technical precision but contained a strong whiskey note.

Nataliia’s pastry swan, symbolizing her grandparents, showed detailed craftsmanship, though the pastry was thick and the jam overpowered the other components.

At the conclusion of the episode, Jasmine received her third Star Baker title after consistent performance across all rounds. Nataliia was eliminated following technical and texture issues in both her savory and dessert challenges. Six bakers advanced to the next episode.

