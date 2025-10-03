The Great British Baking Show’s Nadia shares sweet words after Week 5 elimination

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show returned with its Chocolate Week episode on October 3, 2025, and one baker’s journey came to an end.



Week 5 of the 16th season featured mousse cups, white chocolate tarts, and a showstopper fondue display, but for Nadia, a 41-year-old hairdresser from Liverpool, the challenges proved to be her final hurdle.



She became the fifth contestant to leave the competition, narrowing the field to seven bakers.



Nadia had been a steady presence inside the tent since the start of the season. Encouraged by her daughter to apply, she entered the show as a home baker looking for a new challenge.



She said she was grateful for being a part of the show, and her comments highlighted the personal nature of her journey and the community she found among fellow contestants.

While Aaron captured Star Baker for the first time, the episode’s emotional center was Nadia’s departure and her heartfelt reflection on an experience that had balanced technical skill with friendship and self-belief.

Nadia reflects on her journey in The Great British Baking Show

Nadia’s elimination from The Great British Baking Show during Chocolate Week marked an emotional turning point.

After four weeks of staying in the competition, she struggled with this episode’s technical demands.

Her mousse cups did not hold their shape, and her white chocolate tart received mixed comments from the judges. By the showstopper round, she attempted an ambitious fondue display but ran short of time for finishing touches.

Paul Hollywood told her it was “a brave idea that didn’t quite come together,” while Prue Leith said it needed “a little more finish.”

In her farewell interview, Nadia expressed gratitude for the experience.

“Me daughter said mum you are good at baking you should go on that, and I didn’t think anything of it, I just did it,” she explained. She added, “I have had the best time and made some amazing friends, it’s been unreal.”

Her comments showed that despite the disappointment of leaving, she valued the friendships and memories created on the show.

Nadia’s journey also resonated with viewers who saw her as a home baker balancing family life with a new challenge. Alison Hammond summed up the mood at the end of the episode by telling her,

“You’ve brought warmth to the tent each week.”

As Nadia exited, fellow contestants embraced her, acknowledging the positive energy she contributed.

Chocolate Week highlights and what’s next for the remaining bakers in The Great British Baking Show

Chocolate Week pushed all the bakers to show precision and creativity. The signature challenge required making mousse cups in hardened chocolate shells, testing both presentation and flavor.

The technical round involved a white chocolate tart, with limited ingredients and unclear instructions, creating confusion. Finally, the showstopper challenge called for a chocolate fondue display, prompting elaborate designs and complex dipping items.

Aaron stood out by delivering consistent results across all three tasks. His mousse cups were praised for their neat construction, and his tart had “a smooth filling and crisp base,” according to Paul Hollywood.

His showstopper impressed the judges with its multi-level fondue display. Prue Leith commented that it “felt like a real celebration of chocolate.” This performance broke Jasmine’s two-week Star Baker streak, giving Aaron momentum heading into Week 6.

With Nadia gone, seven bakers remain: Aaron, Iain, Jasmine, Lesley, Nataliia, Toby, and Tom. The field is now tighter, and expectations from the judges are rising. Noel Fielding noted at the end of the episode,

“Each week gets tougher, but you’ve all shown you belong here.”

Viewers will be watching to see whether Jasmine reclaims her Star Baker status or if another contestant emerges as a new frontrunner in the weeks ahead.



Stay tuned for more updates.