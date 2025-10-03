Aaron was crowned Star Baker in Chocolate Week on The Great British Baking Show 2025

Noel Fielding, host of The Great British Baking Show (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show aired its Chocolate Week episode on October 3, 2025, marking Week 5 of the 16th season.

The Netflix series continues to test amateur bakers with intricate tasks while judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood assess their creations.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond provided commentary and light humor as tension rose inside the tent.

After the previous week’s elimination of Jessika, only eight contestants entered the Chocolate Week challenges. By the end of the episode, the field narrowed again to seven bakers.

This week, Aaron, a 38-year-old Senior Systems Architect from London, broke Jasmine’s two-week streak as Star Baker.

His careful planning and consistent performance across all three challenges earned him the title.

Meanwhile, Nadia, a 41-year-old hairdresser from Liverpool, became the fifth contestant eliminated from the competition. In her exit remarks, she said,

“Me daughter said mum you are good at baking you should go on that, and I didn’t think anything of it, I just did it… I have had the best time and made some amazing friends.”

This episode of The Great British Baking Show balanced triumph and farewell, with Chocolate Week pushing everyone to showcase their skills under pressure.

Aaron’s star baker wins in The Great British Baking Show Chocolate Week

Chocolate Week featured three themed challenges: a signature mousse cup, a technical white chocolate tart, and an elaborate chocolate fondue showstopper.

Each task required precision and creativity. Aaron approached the challenges with steady focus, producing clean work and balanced flavors according to the judges.

His mousse cups were praised for their neat construction, while his tart “had a smooth filling and crisp base,” noted Paul Hollywood.

Aaron’s showstopper stood out among the remaining bakers. He built a multi-level fondue display with intricate chocolate details and complementary dipping items.

Prue Leith commented that the display “felt like a real celebration of chocolate” and highlighted his technical control.

Viewers saw Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond trying to lighten the tense atmosphere as Aaron assembled his final pieces, but his concentration stayed unbroken.

This performance ended Jasmine’s run as Star Baker, which had lasted for two consecutive weeks. Jasmine still performed strongly, but Aaron’s overall consistency gave him the edge. His win reshaped the competition narrative heading into Week 6. As Alison Hammond said during the announcement,

“Aaron, you have shown real skill this week.”

Aaron accepted the title quietly, acknowledging the high standard of his fellow bakers and promising to “keep pushing forward” in the coming weeks.

Nadia’s exit and the road ahead for the final seven in The Great British Baking Show

Nadia’s elimination marked a turning point in the season. She had managed to stay safe in earlier weeks, but Chocolate Week’s demanding tasks exposed weaknesses. Her mousse cups failed to hold their shape, and her white chocolate tart drew mixed comments from the judges.

By the time of the showstopper, she attempted a creative fondue display but ran out of time to complete the decorations.

Paul Hollywood told her it was “a brave idea that didn’t quite come together,” while Prue Leith said she admired the effort but needed “a little more finish.”

In her farewell interview, Nadia reflected on her experience:

“I have had the best time and made some amazing friends, it’s been unreal.”

She also said she looked forward to returning home to her children. Her departure leaves seven contestants in the running: Aaron, Iain, Jasmine, Lesley, Nataliia, Toby, and Tom.

The remaining bakers now face a tighter field and rising expectations from the judges. With Jasmine eager to reclaim her Star Baker streak and others hoping to seize momentum, Week 6 promises new challenges.

Noel Fielding summed up the mood at the end of Chocolate Week by telling the bakers, “Each week gets tougher, but you’ve all shown you belong here.”



Stay tuned for more updates.