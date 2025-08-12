Who was Cesar Faison on General Hospital? A closer look at his character and storyline

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital has some of the most iconic villains, and Cesar Faison was a ruthless antagonist. Faison’s presence on the soap opera with dark intentions following his obsession with Anna Devane made him an unwelcome character.

A Danish actor named Anders Hove played the part of Cesar Faison. Faison was a common bad guy on General Hospital, and he was known for being violent and manipulative. Many of the things he did were motivated by his intense love for Anna Devane, and his return from what was thought to be death was a recurring theme.

Cesar Faison on General Hospital: Looking at the role of this notorious villain

Cesar Faison was one of the most complicated and long-lasting villainous guys in General Hospital history. His character was known for being manipulative, obsessed, and leaving a trail of fear in his wake.

Anders Hove, a talented Danish actor, played Faison for the first time in 1990. His obsession with Anna Devane was the main thing that defined his character. It led to a lot of dramatic and dark events in the lives of the people of Port Charles.

Over the years, Faison's character changed on the show. He came back to life many times, and his evil side became tricky.

The beginning of Faison’s role

Faison’s introduction to General Hospital in 1990 painted him as a formidable foe for Anna Devane, a WSB (World Security Bureau) agent who had a complicated history with the character. Faison was a former associate of Anna’s in the rival agency DVX, and their shared past would come back to haunt her as Faison’s obsession with her grew.

At first, Faison went by the name P.K. Sinclair, an adventure novel writer with a dark side. However, as his obsession with Anna grew, his true self began to show through. Faison tried a number of times to ruin her relationships, including trying to break up her marriage to Robert Scorpio and using his resources to control and manipulate her.

Faison’s obsession with Anna Devane

Faison had his unhealthy obsession with Anna Devane. His fixation on Anna was not just about love but also about control and revenge. Faison’s unrelenting pursuit of her was often violent, manipulative, and disturbing. His desire to marry Anna led him to commit numerous acts of violence, kidnapping, and coercion. He even went as far as threatening Anna’s daughter, Robin Scorpio, to get Anna’s attention.

Faison’s obsession led him to engage in a series of sinister plotlines, from mind-controlling Anna and Robert Scorpio to kidnapping Felicia Jones and placing her family in danger. He was relentless, and his many attempts to break Anna’s will created a constant tension throughout his story arc.

Felicia Jones' kidnapping

In one of Faison’s most memorable storylines, he orchestrated the kidnapping of Felicia Jones, using her to distract her husband, Frisco Jones, and Sean Donely. This led to a high-stakes chase through Paris, where Frisco and Sean raced to rescue Felicia.

Since Faison was connected to the evil group DVX, he was even more dangerous in General Hospital. Because of his job with the agency, Anna, Robert, and other people who were connected to the WSB were always in danger from him.

Faison was an extremely strong enemy because he could control Anna and Robert's minds with hypnosis and manipulation. Viewers were on the edge of their seats for years because of his involvement in the Cartel and his plans to kill anyone who got in his way.

People thought Faison was dead after a boat explosion with Anna and Robert, but he came back to Port Charles in 1999.

His children Britt, Nathan, and Peter

Faison's character changed over time, and so did his relationships with his family. It came out that he had a daughter named Britt Westbourne with Liesl Obrecht. This plot twist added depth to Faison's backstory. It was later revealed that Nathan West, another character from General Hospital, was also Faison's son. The most shocking thing that came out was that Faison's son, Henrik, was actually Peter August, a big deal in the General Hospital world.

In 2018, Faison's most dramatic and deadly story happened when he kidnapped Liesl Obrecht and taunted her with the fact that Nathan West, who had been trying to hide from him, was his son. This made the hostage situation worse, and it ended in a tragic moment when Faison shot Nathan in the chest during a fight.

Jason Morgan finally put an end to Faison's life by shooting him after a final hostage standoff with Carly Corinthos. Faison died soon after. Peter August, who turned out to be Faison's son, confronted him in the hospital and called him out for killing the wrong son. Faison's last moments were full of strong emotions.

Peter, who was Faison's biological son, confronted him in his last moments and told him that he was Henrik (Peter August). Faison, who was hurt and couldn't breathe properly, desperately tried to call for help. But Peter cruelly stopped him.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.