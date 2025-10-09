General Hospital spoilers: Sonny questions Lulu, Willow briefs Drew, and Michael opens up to Ronnie in a week full of shocking twists

Anna’s investigation takes a shocking turn
Anna Devane’s investigation into Drew’s shooting intensifies on Friday. After reviewing Nina’s condo footage with Dante, Anna realizes that Nina’s alibi for Willow does not hold up.
The timestamp proves Nina was alone at the time of the shooting.
With this revelation, Willow becomes the prime suspect in Drew’s case. Anna proceeds with a search warrant for Elizabeth Webber’s residence, where she may uncover incriminating evidence linking Willow to the crime.
The development puts Anna in a pivotal position as she closes in on the truth surrounding Drew’s mysterious attack.
Drew targets Jordan
Drew Cain becomes manipulative when he targets Jordan Ashford, trying to use threats to manipulate her.
With no leverage against Portia or Curtis anymore, Drew attempts to blackmail Jordan by telling her that she can keep Curtis out of jail if she plays along.
Their charged hospital room exchange highlights Drew's increasing ruthlessness and desperation to keep control.
Whether Jordan will give in to his pressure or resist his coercion is uncertain, but the confrontation represents a precarious turn in Drew's tactics and Port Charles politics.
Sonny confronts Lulu
Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos gets answers from Lulu Spencer regarding her seeming vendetta against Michael.
The mob boss confronts Lulu directly about why she is attacking his son in the media, particularly since familial bonds should have defended Michael from public censure.
Sonny's encounter emphasizes the tension brewing between the two, for Lulu's motives are not apparent.
Whether she’s pursuing a personal agenda or acting on a hidden tip, Sonny’s suspicions suggest that her reporting may have deeper implications, ones that could affect both the Corinthos family and Michael’s already fragile standing in Port Charles.
Michael confides in Ronnie
At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael Corinthos opens up to Veronica “Ronnie” Bard, Monica’s sister and the new owner of the estate.
While Tracy remains furious about Monica’s will, Michael welcomes Ronnie, expressing gratitude that she entered their lives at the right time.
Their heart-to-heart conversation also gives Michael a sense of connection to his late grandmother.
However, Ronnie’s knowledge of the Quartermaine family secrets, especially Michael’s status as a person of interest in Drew’s shooting, makes their exchange significant.
What Michael reveals to her may influence the investigation or deepen his tensions.
Willow updates Drew, and Lucas plays matchmaker
Meanwhile, Willow briefs Drew about the limited, supervised visits Michael has granted her with Wiley and Amelia, leaving her both hurt and frustrated.
Drew encourages her to trust him instead of Michael, further complicating the fractured Corinthos family dynamics.
Elsewhere, Lucas Jones lightens the tension in Port Charles by unexpectedly playing matchmaker. Though his motives are unclear, Lucas’s attempt at spreading positivity offers a brief respite amid the ongoing chaos.
With investigations, emotional confessions, and power plays unfolding, Friday’s episode delivers a mix of drama, manipulation, and intrigue across Port Charles.
Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.