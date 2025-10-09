General Hospital spoilers: Sonny questions Lulu, Willow briefs Drew, and Michael opens up to Ronnie in a week full of shocking twists

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

The Friday, October 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital promises a gripping mix of confrontation and confessions as Drew Cain sets his sights on manipulating Jordan Ashford with threats.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane’s investigation into his shooting takes an unexpected turn that could put Willow Tait in the hot seat.

Sonny Corinthos also grows wary of Lulu Spencer’s motives and confronts her about targeting Michael in the press.

Michael, on the other hand, finds solace in confiding in Ronnie Bard, Monica Quartermaine’s sister, even as tension brews at the Quartermaine mansion.

Elsewhere, Willow updates Drew on her restricted visitation rights, while Lucas Jones surprises everyone by turning matchmaker.

With shocking revelations, personal battles, and shifting alliances, the upcoming episode sets the stage for an explosive end to the week in Port Charles.

