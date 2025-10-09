What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 9, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Tension runs high across Port Charles on Thursday, October 9, 2025, as General Hospital delivers a day filled with revelations and emotional clashes. At the PCPD, Anna updates Dante on the Quartermaine shooting and begins to suspect Carly and Michael, while new evidence leaves Willow without an alibi.

At Liz’s, Michael visits Willow and offers her limited, supervised time with their children, forcing her to choose humility over pride.

At the hospital, Britt clashes with Spinelli and Jason as questions swirl about Nathan’s sudden return, while Nathan vows to be the father James needs.

Meanwhile, Joss discovers Vaughn’s secret WSB identity, sparking a heated confrontation between Carly and Jack over lies and trust.

On the pier, Jason faces an impossible choice between protecting Britt and revealing the truth to Carly. By day’s end, Anna’s investigation takes a shocking turn that could change everything.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 9, 2025

At the PCPD, Anna updates Dante on the ongoing Quartermaine shooting case. She tells him that Ronnie’s warrant and Edward’s missing gun remain key leads and believes Dante’s position at the Quartermaine estate could help uncover who took the weapon.

Anna admits Carly is one of her main suspects, though Dante insists Carly has an alibi. Anna argues that Jack would lie to protect her and also lists Michael as a suspect, noting his alibi with Jacinda seems too convenient.

Dante agrees the evidence looks bad, but does not think Michael did it. Anna questions whether Carly or Michael could be involved and remains determined to find the truth.

Meanwhile, at Liz’s house, Willow returns home to find Michael waiting.

He tells her their court case has been postponed and proposes that she see their children again, explaining that he does not want them separated for too long. Willow is touched but confused, especially since she is now back with Drew.

Michael clarifies that he does not want Drew near the kids and that her visits must be supervised by a family therapist for one hour each week.

Though grateful, Willow feels hurt by his lack of trust, saying it will confuse the children. Michael insists it is a step forward and challenges her to prove her love by accepting the conditions.

At the hospital, Britt is surprised when Nathan, now awake and alert, prepares to be discharged. Spinelli arrives hoping to discuss James, but Britt tells him this is not the right time.

After Spinelli leaves, Britt and Nathan agree to talk later. In the hallway, Spinelli confronts Britt about why she is avoiding letting James see Nathan.

He accuses her of hiding something, noting it is suspicious that both she and Nathan, Faison’s children, resurfaced at the same time.

Britt insists she has nothing to hide, claiming she was living quietly until Jason disrupted her peace. She later tells Jason she cannot keep doing this with him unless he puts her first.

At Carly’s house, Joss breaks down, revealing that Vaughn is a WSB agent and that Jack knew all along. Carly feels betrayed and furious that her daughter was placed in danger.

When Jack arrives, Carly confronts him for keeping secrets, and though he insists Joss was never in danger, she questions if she can continue trusting him.

Elsewhere, on the pier, Vaughn meets Joss despite their supposed no-contact rule. She tells him she confessed the truth to Carly, using her training to distract her mother per Brennan’s orders.

Vaughn calls it a smart move and kisses her goodbye, saying things may change again soon.

Back at the PCPD, Anna and Dante go over the suspect list. When Dante mentions that Michael once believed Willow snuck into the mansion last year, Anna begins to suspect her.

Moments later, she receives surveillance footage from Nina’s building showing Nina alone at the time of the shooting, meaning Willow no longer has an alibi.

