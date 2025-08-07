Who plays Prince Kupule on Chief of War? All about the actor and the character's history

KAPOLEI, HAWAII - JULY 18: Brandon Finn attends the world premiere of the Apple TV+ drama series "Chief of War" at Ko Olina Beach Park on July 18, 2025 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

In the new Hawaiian historical drama series Chief of War, created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and Jason Momoa, Native Hawaiian actor Brandon Finn steps into the role of Prince Kupule, a pivotal character tied to the rich and turbulent history of the Hawaiian Islands. The series explores the unification of Hawaiʻi during the late 18th century.

Brandon Finn and his role as Chief of War

The Hawaii-born actor Brandon Finn, known for his appearances in Fantasy Island and Three Women, described his experience working alongside screen legend Temuera Morrison, who portrays the role of King Kahekili, as unforgettable.

“When I first met Temuera, I had to refrain from telling him that I grew up with a poster of him as Jango Fett in my bedroom, and suddenly I get the job playing his son… doing ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i lessons with Temuera Morrison. I had to suppress the fan in me,” Finn recalled in production notes.

The character of Prince Kupule, the son of King Kahekili, is introduced in the series as a character torn between legacy, loyalty, and the growing storm of political warfare that defines the show's narrative. Through his portrayal, Finn brings a compelling depth to the character, representing not just a royal figure but also the spirit of a native people facing colonization and change.

The role of Prince Kupule resonates with modern audiences, offering both emotional gravity and cultural significance in the series Chief of War.

The real Prince Kupule: The final ruler of Maui and Oʻahu’s resistance to unification

As the Hawaiian historical drama series Chief of War depicts the true story surrounding the unification of the islands, the characters are based on real-life historical figures. Out of which, Prince Kupule is based on the historical figure Kalanikūpule, a Hawaiian monarch who ruled over Maui and Oʻahu in the late 18th century. His reign marked the final chapter of resistance before King Kamehameha I unified the islands under one rule.

Born around 1760, Kalanikūpule was the son of Kahekili II, the powerful ruler of Maui. After his father’s death, Kalanikūpule took control of Oʻahu, while his uncle Kaeokulani claimed Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. The conflict between nephew and uncle eventually escalated into a civil war, which Kalanikūpule won with unexpected help from British and American sailors who used their firepower to help him defeat Kaeokulani at the Battle of Kalauao.

However, this alliance came at a steep cost. Encouraged by his military success, Kalanikūpule plotted to seize control of the foreign ships, murdering their captains and attempting to use the vessels for his next campaign against Kamehameha, but unfortunately, his plan failed. The remaining crew members overthrew him, reclaimed the ships, and sailed away, leaving him politically weakened.

Kamehameha seized this opportunity and launched a campaign that culminated in the historic Battle of Nuʻuanu. Despite a fierce defense from Kalanikūpule and even betrayal by one of Kamehameha’s former allies, Kalanikūpule was defeated. He fled to the mountains but was eventually captured and sacrificed to the war god Kū-ka-ili-moku. His death in 1795 signaled the fall of Maui’s independence and paved the way for the full unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

In the role of Chief of War, Brandon Finn’s performance honors not just the role but the profound story of a man whose fate shaped Hawaii’s history. Interested viewers can check out the series, available exclusively on Apple TV+ in the United States. The series is set to consist of nine episodes, with a new episode dropping weekly on Fridays. According to IMDb, it has received a positive approval rating of 7.9/10 based on over 2,900 user reviews so far.

