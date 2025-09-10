Chief of War Episode 8 release date and where to watch

Jason Momoa and Kaina Makua in "Chief of War," now streaming on Apple TV+

Chief of War is a Hawaiian historical drama created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa for Apple TV+. The series premiered on August 1, 2025, and has quickly gained attention for its mix of action, history and culture. Momoa not only co-created the show but also stars as the lead, Kaʻiana, while serving as an executive producer. The synopsis for the series, as per Apple TV+, reads:

Embark on an epic journey about the origin of Hawai’i and its people. Jason Momoa stars as Ka’iana, a fearless warrior on a mission to unite his homeland as a monumental power struggle erupts among the four kingdoms.

By weaving true events with powerful drama, Chief of War explores themes of identity, loyalty and rebellion, bringing one of Hawaiʻi’s most defining chapters of history to the global stage.

Release details and where to watch

The Hawaiian historical drama series Chief of War episode 8, titled The Sacred Niu Grove will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ on September 12, 2025, in the United States at 9 pm PT / 12 am ET. Here’s a detailed look at the release time for the upcoming episode based on different regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Septemebr 12, 2025 9 pm Mountain Time September 12, 2025 10 pm Central Time September 12, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time September 13, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time September 13, 2025 4 am Central European Time September 13, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time September 13, 2025 6 am Indian Standard Time September 13, 2025 9:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time September 13, 2025 2 pm

New subscribers can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, with extended access available for customers who recently purchased Apple products.

The ensemble cast behind the story

The cast of Chief of War includes Jason Momoa as Kaʻiana, Luciane Buchanan portrays Kaʻahumanu, Te Ao o Hinepehinga as Kupuohi, Te Kohe Tuhaka as Namake, Brandon Finn as Prince Kūpule, Siua Ikaleʻo as Nāhi and Mainei Kinimaka as Heke. Roimata Fox as Taula, Keala Kahuanui-Paleka as ʻŌpūnui, Moses Goods as Moku, James Udom as Tony and Benjamin Hoetjes as John Young are a few of the other notable cast members in the series. Meanwhile, Kaina Makua portrays Kamehameha I, the leader whose ambition drives the unification of the islands.

The supporting cast is equally notable. Temuera Morrison takes on the role of King Kahekili, Cliff Curtis portrays Keōua, while Branscombe Richmond plays King Kalaniʻōpuʻu.

Plot details explored

Chief of War episode 8, titled The Sacred Niu Grove, is expected to continue this journey. While no trailer or promotional material has been released, the episode will likely build on the rising tension between rival chiefs and highlight Kaʻiana’s personal conflict. With only two episodes left in the season, the story is approaching its climax, where choices about loyalty, power and survival will shape the future of the islands.

The series tells a story of identity, heritage and leadership in a time of change. With Jason Momoa at the center, supported by a strong cast, the series mixes action with cultural depth. As the Hawaiian historical drama series Chief of War episode 8 nears release, audiences can look forward to another dramatic chapter that will push Kaʻiana—and Hawaiʻi—closer to their fate.