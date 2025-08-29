Chief of War Episode 6 Ending Explained: How does Keoua’s betrayal impact Kamehameha’s new law of peace?

Episode 5 of Chief of War, titled, ‘’The Race of Gods,’’ saw Ka’iana returning to Hawai’i with arms, ammunition, and foreign men. To help Kamehameha in the war against King Kahekili, he offers the stock of guns, but many of the other chiefs were not ready to trust Ka’iana because of his past betrayals.

Kamehameha trusts him again and makes him enter a deadly volcano sled race, and he wins it, earning himself his place again in the council. Chief Moku, who initially was suspicious of Ka’iana coming back, started to trust him again, but before things went normal, Kohala’s food storage huts were burned down by Keoua’s followers. A new conflict arose in the final moments of episode 5 of Chief of War.

The kingdom of Hawai’i in ‘’The Splintered Paddle,’’ episode 6 of Chief of War, saw political troubles. As the drums of war began within the village, Kupouhi tried to negotiate peace between Kamehameha and Keoua.

After Keoua attacks Kamehameha’s food storage, Kamehameha chooses peace instead of full war. Following Ka’ahumanu’s advice, he lets Kupuohi try to make peace with the King of Hawai’i to settle things between the two cousins.

After a major disaster in the Kohala’s food storage caused by Keoua, Kamehameha chooses peace instead of war

When Kamehameha and his council see that their food storage had been burned, tensions arise in the village. Ka’iana is sure that Keoua is responsible and wants to go to war. But his wife, Kupuohi, suggests a different approach. As a former chiefess and the King’s cousin, she thinks she can convince Keoua to stop seeking revenge.

Kamehameha’s council even listens to women, and he believes that Ka’ahumanu has been very smart and influential in politics. And as the first woman involved in decisions about war and governance, she has shown that women’s voices matter.

Kupuohi is also strong and confident. When she speaks for peace and offers to convince Keoua to stop fighting, she does it without relying on men for guidance.

Some men, like Moku, may not like this, but Kamehameha values the women’s advice more than the men’s. He actively supports including women in political decisions.

On the other hand, Ka’iana doesn’t trust Keoua like Kupuohi does. Even though Ka’iana disagrees, Ka’ahumanu supports Kupuohi’s plan. She believes that peace between the districts will make Hawai’i stronger as a united kingdom. Because of this, Kamehameha allows Kupuohi to carry out her mission.

Kupuohi and Ka’iana go to the K’au district to meet Keoua. Kupuohi tries to talk about peace, but Keoua says the only way Kamehameha can avoid war is to give him the God of War.

Even when she warns him about the threat from Kahekili, Keoua refuses to listen and rejects her offer.

Keoua and Ka’iana argue, especially because Keoua dislikes Ka’iana adopting some foreign (paleskin) customs like their language, weapons, and clothing. In the end, Keoua rejects any chance of peace, leaving Hawai’i at risk of conflict.

Kamehameha introduces a new law of peace

After the failed peace mission, Kupuohi partly blames her husband, Ka’iana, because he seems eager for war instead of peace. His desire for war partly comes from fear of the foreign “paleskins,” who have caused slavery and exploitation elsewhere.

Later, at the Kohala council, both Moku and Ka’iana tell Kamehameha to go to war against his cousin. But Kamehameha has his own plan.

Kamehameha has always wanted peace. He notices that his kingdom focuses too much on violence and war. He tells his council about a time he was attacked in another village, but didn’t blame the villagers because they expected raids from chiefs and kings.

Using his past experience, Kamehameha creates a new law called the Law of the Splintered Paddle.

As per the law, no one in Hawai’i can kill another person unless it’s to protect their own life, and anyone who breaks this law will be executed. Kamehameha’s ideas about peace will now clash with Ka’iana’s desire for war.

In the final moments of episode 6, Keoua, who rejected the idea of peace, is worried about how he is going to attack Kamehameha, as he does not have foreign weapons, just like them. He chooses harsh methods and allies with King Kahekili, who wants to become the sole ruler of the kingdom.

He goes to O’ahu to meet him. Kahekili joins hands with him as he feels that the war between the two brothers can be an easy escape for him to conquer. The upcoming episode will see new dangers arriving for the Hawai’i kingdom.

