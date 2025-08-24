Chief of War Episode 6 release date and where to watch

Chief of War, based on the true events of conflicts between the island chiefs in the late 18th century, is co-created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa.

Episode 6 of Chief of War is set to be released on August 29, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Episode 5 titled, ‘’The Race of the Gods,’’ sees Ka’iana returning to his home (Hawai’i) and asking for redemption. To support Kamehameha, he presents the stock of guns and ammunition, preparing to launch a war against King Kahekili.

But his past betrayals won’t let many of the chiefs trust him and the foreigners he came back with on the ship. However, Kamehameha trusts him again, but the ever-suspicious chief Moku doesn’t.

To test him, Kamehameha challenges Ka’iana to a dangerous sled race down a volcano. By winning the race, Ka’iana earns himself a voice on the council.

This is good for the foreigners, too, since Ka’iana can now help them with trade. He shows Moku their guns, proving their value in battle. But just as things settle, Keoua makes a bold move.

In the closing scenes of episode 5, Kohala’s food storage huts were burned down by Keoua’s followers as an act of jealousy, as Kamehameha didn’t attend his meeting.

Episode 5 even saw a growing connection between Kamehameha and Ka’ahumanu in the starting scenes, as Ka’ahumanu looked on proudly when she was teaching a group of kids.

Their bond is growing stronger, and Ka’ahumanu is also gaining more influence in military decisions.

Release date of Chief of War episode 6

Titled, ‘’The Splintered Paddle,’’ episode 6 of Chief of War is going to air on August 29, 2025, on Apple TV+ at 12 am ET. The first two episodes of Chief of War premiered on August 1, 2025, and then it saw a weekly release of its episodes on every Friday.

The weekly releases will continue until September 19, when the first season concludes.

Where to watch Chief of War episode 6?

The series streams exclusively on Apple TV+, making it the only platform where viewers can watch it. New subscribers can get a seven-day free trial.

The subscription plans start at $9.99 per month and are available to watch on the Apple TV app, streaming devices, web browsers, and smart TVs. For new Apple device users, they might be eligible for three months to use of Apple TV+ for free.

How many episodes are there in Chief of War?

In total, the episode count for the series is nine. To catch up with the past plot, the previous five episodes of Chief of War are streaming on Apple TV+.

Here’s a complete guide to episodes of Chief of War

Episode number Episode name Release date Episode 1 The Chief of War Friday, August 1 Episode 2 Changing Tides Friday, August 1 Episode 3 City of Flowers Friday, August 8 Episode 4 Ciudad De Flores, Part II Friday, August 15 Episode 5 The Race of the Gods Friday, August 22 Episode 6 The Splintered Paddle Friday, August 29 Episode 7 Day of Spilled Brains Friday, September 5 Episode 8 The Sacred Niu Grove Friday, September 12 Episode 9 The Black Desert Friday, September 19

Release time of episode 6 of Chief of War across different time zones

Region Release date and day Time Pacific Time (PT) August 28, 2025, Thursday 9 pm Eastern Time (ET) August 29, 2025, Friday 12 am UK (BST) August 29, 2025, Friday 4 am Central European Time (CET) August 29, 2025, Friday 6 am India (IST) August 29, 2025, Friday 9:30 am Australia (AEST) August 29, 2025, Friday 2 pm

Synopsis of Chief of War episode 6

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads: