Who plays Oliver Putnam on Only Murders in the Building? All about Martin Short behind the role

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is a combination of mystery, comedy, and heart. It tells the story of three unlikely neighbors (Charles, played by Steve Martin, Mabel, played by Selena Gomez, and Oliver, played by Martin Short) who bond over a fondness for true crime and accidentally solve murders in their swanky Upper West Side apartment building, Arconia.

At the nerve centre of the trio is the mesmerizing Martin Short, who has embraced his role as theatrical director, Oliver Putnam, in a way that fans adore.

Fans are buzzing about Martin Short's life and career. Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, and it steals its audience's hearts with good writing and consistently talented actors with noteworthy guest stars, like Meryl Streep.

Fans and critics alike have since gravitated to Martin's ability to seamlessly blend humor with pathos, particularly in the intimate scenes exploring the budding romance between Oliver and Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep). Here is what you need to know!

Exploring the chemistry between Meryl Streep and Martin Short

The chemistry between Short and Streep on-screen and off-screen has led to lots of chatter. Fans were quick to see the bond they have in real life.

The talk started when they were spotted hand-in-hand at the season four premiere after-party in August 2024 and then at a cozy dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

By March 2025, a source claimed to Page Six that they had been in a relationship for over a year, and that it was "completely unpredictable," but loved by many friends and family. However, Short’s representative told E! News:

“They are just very good friends, nothing more.”

Short echoed this on Club Random with Bill Maher, insisting they’re “very close friends.” Streep’s team similarly denied romantic ties, but their frequent public appearances — attending Broadway’s Merrily We Roll Along in March 2024 and filming a passionate kiss for season five in May 2025 — keep the gossip alive.

Showrunner John Hoffman fueled the fire, gushing to Decider about their “unbelievable” connection, calling it

“one of the most unexpected turns”

he’s witnessed. Whether romantic or platonic, their bond is undeniable.

The charismatic Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building:

Martin Short, who was born on March 26, 1950, in Hamilton, Ontario, has been a comedy icon for more than 50 years. Using his usual larger-than-life energy, he breathes life into Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building: a washed-up Broadway director who relishes drama.

The self-important pronouncements, the quick-witted aphorisms, and questionable financial prudence come through Short with his comedic display honed from SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and films like Father of the Bride.

Short owns his interactions with other characters, playing up his physical comedic strengths to earn himself Emmy nominations. He comes from the Toronto comedy scene, where he first started performing with Gilda Radner and Eugene Levy before he landed in the improv circuit characterized by The Second City. He has had a successful career where he has built a repertoire of comedy and the ability to create memorable characters, including the ridiculous but self-important Jiminy Glick.

He breezily employs a breaking-the-fourth-wall technique to the grandiosity of Oliver. At the same time, Short also layers Oliver's weaknesses, making him relatable as a man in search of redemption through friendship and love. As Short told People, working on Only Murders especially alongside Streep was

“one of the great thrills of my life.”

All about Martin Short’s personal life

Short was married to Canadian actress Nancy Dolman for 30 years, from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010. They first met during a production of Godspell in 1972 and adopted three children, Katherine, Oliver, and Henry.

Short has characterized their marriage as "a triumph," and frequently remarked about his "deep besotted feelings" for Nancy. In his 2014 memoir, I Must Say, he wrote about still “talking” to her, reflecting on her influence over their family.

Since Nancy’s passing, Short hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone romantically until the Streep rumors, and there are no confirmed exes beyond early relationships, like a brief romance with Gilda Radner in the 1970s.

According to sources like Celebrity Net Worth, Martin Short has an estimated net worth of $30 million, which he has built on having a long and successful career in television, film, and theatre. From leading a film like Three Amigos to voicing multiple characters in The Prince of Egypt, Short has been a hot commodity that extends across several media. His role in Only Murders in the Building has only added to his legacy, with season four earning 21 Emmy nominations.

Where to watch Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building:

Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam remains a highlight of Only Murders in the Building, with season five set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on September 9, 2025. Stream seasons one through four now on Hulu to witness Short’s comedic genius and see if the Streep-Short sparks fly on and off-screen. Whether he’s stealing scenes or stealing hearts, Short proves he’s a national treasure.