Who is Zelah from Big Brother UK season 22? Age, Instagram and more explored

Zelah from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Zelah Glasson is one of the housemates introduced in Big Brother UK season 22, which premiered on Sept. 28.

He is one of the cast members who maintains the show's emphasis on a diverse representation, which also consists of LGBTQ+ participants. Transgender man Zelah's appearance on the show has really caught people's attention, as he not only shares his unique viewpoint but also unpacks his journey with the series.

His life and work have been revealed to viewers through his entry video, and additional information on his age, social media and occupation also helps people get to know him beyond the house of Big Brother.

Everything to know about Zelah from Big Brother UK season 22

Zelah’s background and career

Zelah is a 25-year-old personal trainer from South London. After leaving the corporate world, he pursued a path in fitness and launched his own business.

Zelah's work primarily focuses on the workouts of LGBTQ+ community members and women, aligning with the objectives he is pursuing in his professional career and, as a transgender man, in his personal life.

Before appearing on Big Brother UK season 22, he declared that he would pick up the money and invest it again in his business, as well as give his girlfriend a trip if he were to win the competition.

Zelah’s journey and statements

Zelah has been candid about his transition. In the past, he talked about living as a woman for 23 years before starting his transition and wrote about having a bilateral mastectomy.

He explained the procedure as having his breast tissue removed from two incisions in the chest area, followed by the removal of his nipples, as well as reshaping and reattaching them.

Before entering the Big Brother UK Season 22 house, Zelah said that he joined the show to share his life without any filters.

He stated that when we share stories of transgender people, those stories are usually told through someone else's voice. However, appearing on Big Brother presented him with the unique opportunity to present himself to viewers. Zelah also admitted he may struggle to stay fit in the house, given there is no full gym.

He further explained:

“Being trans, I think that a lot of the media narrative at the moment is taken out of our hands, and it will be nice to re-centre that and retake control. Shows like Big Brother show the normality of people – you can’t get more personal than watching someone 24/7.” (h/t Digital Spy)

Zelah's social media presence

Zelah has amassed a considerable online following. On TikTok, he has 87.6k followers, where he posts lifestyle updates, fitness updates and his thoughts and reflections.

His Instagram account, @zelahglasson, has 40.9k followers, with posts that document his professional work, life events, and aspects of his transition. However, as of the time of writing, Zelah's account is set to private.

Zelah on Big Brother UK season 22

In Season 22 of Big Brother UK, viewers were introduced to a person named Zelah and several other new contestants, including Sam, a 27-year-old Zumba instructor from Skipton; Gani, a 39-year-old Pizza Hut manager from Bromley and Nancy, a 22-year-old graduate from Glasgow.

The season continues the show's established tradition of representation of LGBTQ+ individuals, with a variety of housemates identifying with different sexualities and genders.

Seasons of Big Brother UK have featured trans contestants in the past. Nadia Almada, Luke Anderson and Hallie Clarke were all featured during their respective seasons of Big Brother UK, adding LGBTQ+ representation to the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.