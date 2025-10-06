Big Brother UK: Jenny lands in jail for discussing nominations

Jenny from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK aired a brand new episode on October 5, 2025, which saw 20-year-old Jenny break one of the most important rules of the house: discussing nominations.

During a conversation with Cameron K. and Zelah, Jenny criticized Richard’s performance in the task they had all participated in earlier in the day, called Eye Spy Patrol. However, while expressing her opinion, she said:



“He’s still probably going to be in everybody’s nominations this week, right?”



Zelah immediately pointed out her mistake, telling her that she could not discuss nominations at any point in the game.

With that, Jenny had broken one of the major rules of the house, which barred contestants from discussing nominations prior to the actual nomination process.

Although the consequences of her rule-breaking were not telecast in the episode, the official X account of Big Brother UK shared on October 6, 2025, that:



“Jenny’s in jail! Big Brother has punished Jenny for discussing Nominations with Cameron K. and Zelah last night, sending her to jail today.”



Big Brother UK star Jenny lands in trouble for discussing nominations







The drama unfolded when the housemates were introduced to their task for the day, called Eye Spy Patrol, where they had to live by the rules implemented by Big Brother.

The new set of rules was strict and challenging, as it restricted how the housemates ate, walked, talked, and did many other things.

Since George and Cameron B. were the “poorest” contestants, with no ‘eye currency,’ they were appointed as wardens for the task, where they had to keep everyone in check.

It was an opportunity for them to earn ‘eye currency’ for themselves by fining those who broke the rules.



“Big Brother has added multiple new rules to the house, which, if broken, will result in housemates being fined and losing precious eyes. However, Big Brother won’t be the one handing out the fines,” Big Brother said.



He continued:



“That will be the job of the wardens. George and Cameron B have been tasked with spotting and fining rule breakers as wardens for Big Brother’s Eye Spy Patrol. If a housemate is seen breaking a rule, they can be fined one eye from their total. And issuing fines can be very profitable for them.”



Amidst all this was a catch, which allowed the housemates to report rule-breakers to the wardens and earn ‘eye currency.’

Richard took advantage of it and reported two cast members to the wardens, increasing his ‘eye currency’ stock by two balls.

When Jenny spoke to Cameron B. about the matter, he told her that Richard had “snitched” on six people when that was not the truth.

It was later, during a game of Truth or Dare, that she found out what had actually happened. Consequently, Jenny was upset with Cameron B. for lying about the number and with Richard for his gameplay.

During her chat with Zelah and Cameron K, Jenny confessed that she was “disappointed in Cameron B.” for the way he lied about Richard’s “snitches.”

Zelah chimed in, criticizing Richard’s gameplay, as he believed it was “not nice.”



“Even if it is two people, it’s not nice,” Jenny added.



They wondered why Richard felt the need to sabotage his co-stars when he himself had “50 balls” already.

Shortly after, Jenny noted that, although unfair, Richard would be in everybody’s nominations for the week.

With that, she broke the nomination discussion rule and was later punished by Big Brother, who put her in jail.

Viewers will now have to tune in on October 6, 2025, to see the repercussions Jenny would face.

Stay tuned for more updates.