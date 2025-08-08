Who is William Lipton? Everything to know about the General Hospital star and his new Prime series

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, William Lipton portrays the character of Cameron Webber. The character was introduced in 2024 by Ashwyn Bagga. Over the years, quite a few actors have taken over the role. William stepped into the role of Cameron in 2018. And the character was written off the show in 2024.

On General Hospital, Cameron Webber is the son of Elizabeth Webber, who had a one-night stand with Zander Smith. However, Cameron Lucky Spencer has been the only father he ever knew.

The actor William Lipton is currently filming a new series, The Runarounds, which is set to air on Prime Video in September.

Here’s everything to know about General Hospital star William Lipton and his new Prime Video series

William Lipton is an American actor, born on June 2, 2003, in California. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Cameron Webber on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The actor shared the news about his upcoming project with Prime Video via an Instagram post on February 27, 2024, and captioned it with,

“Where are we going, fellas? To the top, Johnny!”

According to Just Jared, William’s new Prime series is a music drama, created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, the creators of Outer Banks. The plot of the show The Runarounds focuses on a group of high schoolers who are a part of a band. The show also features a few real-life musicians. The high schoolers are on their way to achieving fame, and simultaneously navigating through the challenges in their personal lives as well. The cast of the show also includes Lilah Pate, Kelly Pereira, Maximo Salas, Marley Aliah, and a few others.

On July 20, 2025, the actor also shared a couple of photos of himself with his co-star Lilah Pate and captioned them with,

“Baby’s first billboard ❤️”

And yesterday, that is August 7, the actor shared the trailer for his new show, The Runarounds, and expressed his excitement. William wrote,

“So beyond excited to share this one!!!! Watch The Runarounds on Prime Video out September 1st 🍻”

The show is set to release on September 1, 2025, on Prime Video.

William has appeared in over 300 episodes of General Hospital and has earned Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his portrayal of Cameron Webber in the category of Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series.

Here’s everything to know about William’s character on General Hospital

William portrayed the character of Cameron Webber on General Hospital; he was seen at Elizabeth’s wedding with Franco, which did not go through. Further, Cameron has been seen getting caught messing with the law and order. He was seen getting arrested for shoplifting; however, no charges were pressed against him. Anyhow, further, he got caught purchasing Marijuana for Oscar, and this led him to court.

The character of Cameron has been a central figure in several major storylines, from heartfelt conversations with a cunning man like Drew to surprising his mother, Liz, and her boyfriend, Lucky. The character has been a well-known face in Port Charles. His friendship with Trina and Josslyn highlights his nature to help everyone, thus making him a true good friend.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu