Who is the new Theo Carver on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Tyler Joseph Andrews as Theo Carver on Days of Our Lives

Theo Carver returned to the Days of Our Lives’ storyline on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Played by Tyler Joseph Andrews, Theo walked into Tony DiMera’s room and questioned him about a new proposition.

Incidentally, Tyler has replaced Cameron Johnson who exited the role in 2023. At the time, a dejected Theo had left town for South Africa with Claire. This time around he is back after having broken up with Claire.

Meanwhile, the other story arcs on Days of Our Lives keeping viewers engaged include Cat’s espionage on EJ as the latter’s assistant. While the smart villain provided her with a fake blueprint of renovation plans for a wing of the hospital, Rafe refused to accept Cat’s supposition that all was above-board for EJ. Meanwhile, EJ goaded Chad into accepting that he is dating Cat.

Elsewhere, the warring Kiriakis brothers accidentally discovered the spy pen planted by Gabi. While they did not suspect her, they became cautious about their situation and planned to speed up the co-CEO move. At the same time, Kristen was sentenced to six years of imprisonment as Brady pushed for stringent punishment on the long-running Peacock soap.

More about the new Theo on Days of Our Lives

As mentioned before, Tyler Andrews has taken up the portrayal of Theo Carver, as he returned to Salem recently. Tyler Joseph Andrews is an actor from Philadelphia specializing in theatre acting. Tyler auditioned for Days of Our Lives twice before landing the role of Theo.

As he told TV Insider in an exclusive published on September 8, 2025, Tyler had first auditioned for the role of Tate Black where he had a screen-test with Ashley Puzemis’s Holly.

However, Leo Howard landed the role. He again went through another round of audition for an undisclosed role, screen-testing with Marissa Reyes’s Arianna.

Before coming into the DOOL cast, Tyler travelled from Philadelphia to New York for auditions. Although born in Kentucky’s Fort Knox, he believes his moving to Philadelphia as a 16-year-old shaped his acting career.

His previous notable roles were as Leo in All American: Homecoming and as Private Jack Wilson in Black Panthers of WWII. Some of the other titles crediting Tyler include The Christmas Chain, A Heart Full of Hope and V/H/S Beyond.

Days of Our Lives: What is Theo’s likely future arc?

Theodore Carver, the son of Abe and Lexie Jones, had initially left Salem to participate in a clinical trial in South Africa. He moved in and out of the town romantically caught between Ciara and Claire. While he broke up with Claire as he refused to support her dishonest ways, he felt pulled towards Ciara when she returned after breaking up with Ben.

However, he went back to South Africa as Ciara refused his romantic advances. When he later returned, he pretended to have a girlfriend in South Africa and refused to get back with Claire. Yet, in 2021, he declared to have broken up with his girlfriend. Claire assumed that Theo had not gotten over his love for Ciara.

Following this, heartbroken over Ciara, Theo returned to Africa with Claire in tow. In July 2025, Days of Our Lives mentioned Theo’s breakup with Claire.

Now that he is in town, he will reconnect to his father Abe, his stepmother, Paulina, stepsister, Chanel and the DiMera family members. Incidentally, he is related to the DiMera family through his biological mother, Lexie.

Upon his return, he was seen meeting Uncle Tony first and the two will likely discuss the assignment Tony has for Theo. Since Tyler screen-tested with Marissa, Theo is likely to have some run-ins with Arianna. Theo may find himself mixed up with the teenagers’ drama likely to blow the Days of Our Lives storyline in the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned to Peacock to catch Theo meeting various loved ones in town and land his task with the DiMera family on Days of Our Lives.