Who is the new Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless? Everything to know about the character recast

Lucas Adams joins the cast of Young and Restless as Noah Newman (Image via Instagram/ @thelucasadams)

Noah Newman is a fictional character on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. He is the son of Sharon and Nick Newman and first appeared on the show in 2005, originally portrayed by Hunter Allan. Over the years, several actors have stepped into the role.

According to recent reports from TV Insider, Noah is set to return to the canvas, but with a recast. Rory Gibson, who most recently played the character, has moved over to General Hospital to portray Michael Corinthos. Stepping into the role of Noah will be Days of Our Lives alum Lucas Adams, best known for his portrayal of Tripp.

Here’s everything to know about Noah Newman as he returns to The Young and the Restless

The character of Noah Newman came into existence on the soap opera The Young and the Restless in 1997. He is the son of Nick Newman and Sharon Collins, making him part of the two most prominent families in Genoa City. His childhood was shaped by dramatic ups and downs of his parents' relationships, including many marriages, divorces, and even affairs outside marriage. As a teenager, Noah faced his own struggles, especially the tragic death of his sister.

This tragedy deeply affected the entire Newman family and became a decisive moment in both Sharon and Nick's stories. During this time, Noah found himself acting as a "peacekeeper" between his parents while juggling through own identity crises.

Noah has been at the centre of several major storylines because of his rebellious nature as a teenager. One of Noah's most turning storylines involved a hit-and-run case with Billy Abbott.

At the New Year’s Eve party at Newman Tower, Noah saw his girlfriend, Marissa, getting comfortable with Luca, which later turned out to be a big misunderstanding. Anyhow, Noah walked out of the party and drove away, hitting a bump; however, that was not a bump, that was Billy Abbott.

After he learnt that he was behind Billy’s accident, he was filled with shame and guilt. He wanted to confess, but his grandfather Victor advised him otherwise.

Anyhow, in 2023, according to Soap Opera Digest, it was revealed that Noah Newman is in London with Allie, and they have decided to start a new life there together. However, the character is set to make a return to Genoa in 2025.

Here’s everything to know about the recast of Noah Newman on Young & Restless

On the soap opera The Young and the Restless, Noah Newman returns to Genoa with a new face. Lucas Adams, who played Tripp on Days of Our Lives, joins the cast of Y&R as Noah, though this wouldn’t be the first time he appeared on the soap. Back in 2012, he made a brief one-day appearance as Wesley, his very first on-screen speaking role.

After his minor role on the soap, he began getting more acting opportunities; however, he scored his first breakthrough in 2017 on Disney as Josh Wilcox on Liv and Maddie. The actor also met his future wife, Shelby Wulfert, on set, and the couple married in 2022.

However, Lucas’s move from Days of Our Lives to The Young and the Restless isn’t the only recent crossover. Actor Billy Flynn, known for his role as Chad DiMera, has also made the switch, with his DOOL episodes still currently airing. In addition, it was recently confirmed that Tamara Braun, who portrayed Ava Vitali on DOOL, will be joining Y&R as Sienna Bacall.

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+

