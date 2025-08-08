Who is Rachel Bitecofer and what did she say about Sydney Sweeney? Political scientist sparks controversy with viral remark

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Political scientist and writer Rachel Bitecofer is facing the ire of netizens after her recent comments about Sydney Sweeney.

It all began on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, when Bitecofer reposted a tweet by X user @dpakman, questioning whether anyone on the left was "actually upset" about Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign or if it was just a "manufactured scandal." Resharing the post, Rachel wrote:

"No one on the left even knows there’s an issue. Is all rage p*rn on MAGA twitter. Did make American Eagle a ton of money for no reason though."

In response, another user (@joezw1) jokingly questioned who Sydney Sweeney was, prompting Rachel Bitecofer to write:

"She’s a butterface who looks great in jeans."

According to Urban Dictionary, "butterface" is a derogatory term used to describe someone with an attractive body but an unattractive face.

As the comment went viral, internet users were quick to criticize the political strategist, with many commenting on her looks.

This included Facebook user @The Hodgetwins, who noted that Bitecofer's comments were "insult(ing)" and body shaming Sweeney, writing:

"The same people preaching body positivity are the first to tear strong, successful women down."

A critic heckled Sydney Sweeney about the AE ad during the premiere of her film, Americana

Rachel Bitecofer was a 24-year-old single mother when she began studying political science at the University of Oregon's College of Arts and Sciences.

She graduated in 2009 with Magna cum laude as a McNair Scholar. She continued to earn a PhD in political science and international affairs from the University of Georgia in 2015.

According to her interview with UO's College of Arts and Sciences, following her studies, she began working at a survey research lab at Christopher Newport University, Virginia.

She later moved to Washington, D.C., working as an analyst and a pollster at a think tank. She eventually became a political strategist for the Democratic National Convention and similar organizations.

Per the interview, in 2024 she published the book Hit ‘Em Where It Hurts: How to Save Democracy by Beating Republicans at Their Own Game.

Rachel Bitecofer's comments about Sydney Sweeney come in response to the actress' controversial AE commercial that launched last month. It featured the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

One of the ads saw the Euphoria star painting over the word "Genes" on a billboard to read "Jeans."

Another featured Sweeney lying on a couch, buttoning up her denims, saying:

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

Some took offense at the wordplay, stating that the commercials were promoting eugenics.

Others slammed the critics, claiming it was just "the left" having a meltdown over a beautiful woman who was proud of her looks.

Sweeney has not commented on the controversy; during the premiere of her latest movie, Americana, a woman heckled her about the "racist" ad.

According to TMZ, the incident took place on Sunday, at the film's premiere at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood. As Sydney Sweeney approached the venue, the heckler yelled:

"Stop the ad, that is being racist!"

Meanwhile, AE released a statement asserting that the Sydney Sweeney ad campaign was "always about the jeans" and wearing them with "confidence."