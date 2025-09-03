"They're going to put her face on every dollar bill at this point": Sydney Sweeney Jimmy Choo controversy erupts as netizens react to ballerina commercial

Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image via Getty)

Actress Sydney Sweeney’s new fall 2025 campaign with shoes accessories brand Jimmy Choo has been making waves on the internet ever since it debuted. The ad showcases Sweeney in various personas while wearing the luxury brand’s Tylor 60 heeled loafers, Isa 80 and Scarlett 95 pumps, as per WWD.

With Sweeney embodying multiple characters during the ad including a ballerina to represent Jimmy Choo’s shoes and handbags, netizens have been clapping back at the campaign.

After Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign which generated controversy because of its ‘genes’ and ‘jeans’ wordplay, fans and critics of the actress have been battling it out on social media platforms.

Netizens have been reacting to Sweeney’s recent presence in the media landscape, and criticizing the amount of advertising campaigns she has been featured in of late.

Taking to the comments section of Instagram, a critic pointed to Sweeney’s widespread presence in ad campaign, and wrote,

“She’s great, but they’re going to put her face on every dollar bill at this point…”

Another netizen commented on how Sweeney has been a part of a spate of ad campaigns recently, and while criticising the actress’ media appearances, wrote,

“omg why does she have to infiltrate EVERYTHING”

omg why does she have to infiltrate EVERYTHING — 🧚🏼‍♂️ (@peppergreenlaww) September 2, 2025

A internet user referred to Sweeney’s critically acclaimed role in HBO teen series Euphoria, and while suggesting that the actress should have limited herself to that role, remarked,

“I’m sorry but I only like seeing her in euphoria. Keep her there”

A detractor expressed frustration with the generic looks and poses of campaigns similar to the Jimmy Choo ad. While criticizing Sweeney’s participation in campaigns over acting roles, the netizen opined,

“I’ve enjoyed her acting but I’m over this look/pose, It’s giving every basic girl you know with no personality.”

While many netizens were critical of Sweeney’s newest ad campaign with Jimmy Choo, one commentator emphasized the futility of critics and fans arguing over the actress’ choice of brands that she promotes, and wrote,

“Lol. I don’t care for her, but its so funny how y’all arguing about her online and she making bank.”

Netizens’ reactions to Sweeney’s campaign also addressed reports that the actress was being criticized for portraying a ballerina as one of her personas in the Jimmy Choo ad.

Reacting to the reports, a fan of Sweeney said that such criticism was meaningless as all actors portray someone they are not. Strongly supporting Sweeney, the fan remarked,

“How dare Sydney Sweeney pretend in an advertisement… like that’s literally her job. Next thing you know actors will be pretending to be doctors, superheroes, or even… wait for it… mafia bosses. RIP ballet industry 1600–2025. Gone too soon”

😱 How dare Sydney Sweeney pretend in an advertisement… like that’s literally her job. Next thing you know actors will be pretending to be doctors, superheroes, or even… wait for it… mafia bosses.

RIP ballet industry 1600–2025. Gone too soon. 🕊️🩰 — AliceMia (@Alice_MiaX) September 3, 2025

Another supporter echoed the same sentiment, and while sharing a lighthearted opinion on actor Tom Cruise who is famous for his role as a fighter pilot in Top Gun, wrote,

“wait until they find out Tom Cruise isn’t a real fighter pilot”

About Sydney Sweeney’s Jimmy Choo campaign

Jimmy Choo’s partnership with Sydney Sweeney sees the actress slip into various identities with the aid of the luxury brand’s shoes and handbags, which help her transform into different identities, while highlighting the facets that distinguish each product and each persona.

As per L’Officiel, Jimmy Choo’s Creative Director, Sandra Choi, referred to the campaign’s unique take on identity and transformation, and said,

“This campaign reinforces the power of shoes and accessories to transform, acting out the possible characters. The notion that glamour is a feeling.”

According to WWD, this campaign is not Sweeney’s first partnership with the brand. She was also a part of its May 2024 campaign which was shot in Palm Springs, California.