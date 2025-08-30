Sydney Sweeney reportedly dating Taylor Swift’s ex music manager Scooter Braun

Following her breakup with Jonathan Davino, Sweeney is linked to Scooter Braun after reports surface of a quiet relationship.

Sydney Sweeney, who many people know from Euphoria, has become the focus of new dating rumors. Earlier this year, she ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino. Now several outlets are reporting that she may be seeing Scooter Braun. He is a music manager who has worked with stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Braun also became a household name when he was tied to the very public dispute with Taylor Swift over her early music.

Neither Sweeney nor Braun has said anything about the reports. But the pair was spotted walking together in Venice, Italy, after they attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. A video of them strolling through the city appeared on social media and quickly got people talking. Sources told reporters that Braun has spoken privately to friends about the relationship. For now, the two seem to want privacy, though attention around them is growing fast.

