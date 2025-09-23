Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ hides sinister plans, Chad grows uneasy over Cat, and Maggie unleashes her wrath on Tony

EJ, Belle, & Tony (Image via YouTube - OfficialDaysofourLives)

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, which is set to air on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn in Salem. EJ's true intentions behind a new free clinic will be revealed as he hides a sinister agenda involving shocking lab experiments. This development will leave Stephanie concerned and suspicious.

Simultaneously, Chad will grow uneasy about Cat's new job and her proximity to the always-scheming EJ, urging her to be careful. In another corner of Salem, Maggie will confront Tony DiMera over his threats and the ongoing feud over DiMera Enterprises, leading to a tense Kiriakis family meeting about their next move. The upcoming episodes promise shifting allegiances and fierce confrontations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives, spoilers for the episode set to air on September 23, 2025



EJ's shady agenda to be revealed

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ will be at the hospital to discuss some plans with Stephanie. While he may claim the discussion is about a new free clinic wing and the possibility of a celebratory gala, his true intentions are far more sinister.

However, Stephanie might grow concerned as she realizes there's more to EJ's plans than he's letting on. Speculations suggest that EJ is hiding a shady agenda, and his storyline will lead to shocking lab experiments.

Chad's unease over Cat working with EJ

Elsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Chad will be opening up to Cat Greene about a troubling situation. Anyhow, he'll be especially worried about her new job working for EJ, and his anxiety will intensify when he learns that Cat and EJ had dinner together after hours.

Chad, who is aware of his brother's (EJ) morally gray character and questionable choices, will once again urge Cat to be careful around EJ. He would be seen reminding her of what he is capable of.

Cat, however, will be confident that she can handle EJ as she continues her secret joint investigation with the ISA and FBI alongside Rafe Hernandez. The plot may thicken if Chad begins to see a different side of EJ and develops feelings for him.

Maggie unleashes her wrath

Further on Days of Our Lives, Maggie Kiriakis will confront Tony DiMera, enraged by the recent press conference news and the threats he has been making toward Philip and Xander.

Spoilers suggest that Tony will defend his actions, arguing that the Kiriakis brothers were the ones who started this conflict when they stole DiMera Enterprises. Meanwhile, Philip, Xander, Alex, and Brady Black will bicker about Tony's actions and whether they should give in to his pressure during a big Titan meeting.

Further, Maggie will then barge in with her own opinion, offering updates from her confrontation with Tony. She will insist that they must protect the Kiriakis family legacy, just as Victor Kiriakis would have wanted.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

