Who was Debora Estrella married to? TV presenter's ex pays heartfelt tribute in wake of plane crash tragedy

Debora Estrella lost her life along with a pilot in the plane crash (Image via Debora Estrella/Facebook)

Television host Debora Estrella’s ex-husband, Jose Luis Garcia, has paid tribute to her. The former recently lost her life in a plane crash last week, on September 20, 2025, which happened when she was taking a flying lesson, as per the New York Post.

Jose offered his condolences to all those who were close to Debora over the years. Notably, Luis Garcia recalled the bonding he shared with Estrella while they were married for around 10 years, in a statement obtained by NMAS.

Jose said that they decided to separate at one point, when their lives were going in different directions. The statement also reads:

“This morning, I want to publicly express to the Estrella Garza family - I insist, those who allowed me to be with them this weekend - this feeling that is so raw. I don’t have the right words; I don’t think I ever will. And from here, all my love, just a hug. We were family for many years, and we will be family, I think, forever.”

According to The Mirror, the news of Debora Estrella’s death was first revealed by a Mexican channel called Multimedia.

The company said on social media that the plane in which Estrella died was reportedly registered in the municipality of Garcia, Nuevo Leon.

Jose Luis Garcia initially had no idea that his wife was also inside the plane, and he had shared the details of the crash on social media at the time by writing:

“Civil Protection in Nuevo Leon confirmed two people have died in the accident close to the Ciudad Mitras Industrial Estate in Garcia. The plane was filmed crashing beside the river by locals.”

Debora Estrella met her ex-husband more than 15 years ago

According to Infobae, Debora and Jose’s romance dates back to the time when they first met in Monterrey. Notably, the duo was supposed to enter the world of television at the time.

As mentioned, Jose Luis Garcia has already shared a tribute for his ex-wife, where he disclosed that they met back in 2005. The pair exchanged vows around five years later and eventually split in 2020.

Although they used to share glimpses of their relationship on social media, both of them opted to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

While a joint statement was issued during the separation, there were reports of infidelity from the side of Jose. However, Luis Garcia dismissed the claims.

The duo said in their message that they would share a close friendship alongside maintaining mutual respect and affection at the same time.

Around a year before their split, Debora Estrella shared a social media post on the occasion of Jose Luis Garcia’s birthday. Apart from sending him the best wishes, Estrella also wrote:

“You deserve everything good and beautiful. No one is more extraordinary, no one is more intense, no one is more alive than you. I only wish for more trips around the sun.”

The plane crash leading to the death of Debora Estrella was recorded in a video, which remains unverified, as of this writing.

The clip featured the plane going out of control, following which it came down to the ground.

The New York Post stated that apart from Estrella, pilot Bryan Leonado also died in the incident.

Debora became famous over the years for her appearances on Milenio TV and Multimedios TV.

She completed her higher studies at the University of Rouen and Tecnológico de Monterrey.