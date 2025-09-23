“It was a wonderful break and a nice juxtaposition”: Chloë Grace Moretz on her wedding to Kate Harrison

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz married longtime partner Kate Harrison on Labor Day. The Carrie actress opened up about juggling her acting schedule with her wedding. On the September 22, 2025, episode of the Today Show, Moretz, 28, described taking a break from a film set to marry her partner of almost seven years as a “funny juxtaposition”:

“Between the film I filmed this summer called The Edge of Normal and then doing rehearsals on this project, comma which is also not a lighthearted project, comma and then going away and having a dreamy wedding."

She added:

"I think it's such a funny juxtaposition of being an actor, is we're going and playing these dark characters, then we're going and having the most monumental moments of our life happen. It was a wonderful break and a nice juxtaposition, for sure."

Moretz's upcoming movie, The Edge of Normal, is an adaptation of a novel by Carla Norton. She plays Reece LeClaire, who is haunted by her past and gets pulled back into it when she is asked to mentor a survivor.

Moretz and Harrison wore custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière for their nuptial ceremony. The actress and model were first linked together in 2018 after they were spotted on a supposed date. Moretz sparked engagement rumors after being spotted with a diamond ring on her left finger in March 2024.

"The biggest part of our relationship is our friendship," Moretz talks about marriage in Vogue interview

In a Vogue interview published September 1, 2025, Moretz stated that her friendship with her partner, Harrison, is the most critical aspect of their relationship:

“The biggest part of our relationship is our friendship, and you really are who you keep around you.”

She added that for their wedding, she and her partner shared things they loved with their family and friends. The wedding activities involved horseback riding, fishing, and poker. The model and photographer, Kate Harrison, made a custom poker mat, and the couple planned line dancing for the second day of the festivities.

Moretz’s wedding outfit included a pale blue gown and a matching veil. In her September 1, 2025, interview with Vogue, she stated that her wedding outfit looked like “ice cream.” Kate Harrison wore a strapless bustier and a skirt.

Chloe told the magazine that she reached out to Nicolas Ghesquiere to make only her dress. Still, the designer excitedly offered to make hers and Harrison’s for the wedding and afterparty.

