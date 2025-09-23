Who is the Informant in Task episode 3? Details explored

A tense face-off in the woods in Task episode 3 (Nobody’s Stronger Than Forgiveness). Image via HBO MAX.

Task episode 3 (Nobody’s Stronger Than Forgiveness, aired September 21, 2025) answers the headline clearly. Inside the Dark Hearts, the confirmed insider is Eryn. She is Jayson’s partner, and she is feeding trap-house intel to Robbie and Cliff. The hour also teases a second leak inside Tom’s task force after Dark Hearts show up at Cliff’s house about ninety minutes after the FBI.

That is the thread that turns the case inward. The episode balances action and family stakes.

Creator Brad Ingelsby keeps the lens on grief, payback, and bad choices. The cast sells it with clean beats: Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis, Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergast, Emilia Jones as Maeve, Thuso Mbedu as Aleah, Raúl Castillo as Cliff, Fabien Frankel as Grasso, Sam Keeley as Jayson, Jamie McShane as Perry, and Margarita Levieva as Eryn.

Taken together, Task episode 3 confirms one informant, leaves the other unnamed, and points the season at a two-way leak. The hook for next week is simple and sharp.

Who is the informant in Task episode 3? The confirmed insider vs. the suspected mole

Task episode 3 opens on motive and consequence. Robbie tells Maeve why he is targeting the Dark Hearts and lays the ground for Eryn’s reveal. Robbie stated,

“They murdered my brother.”

That line frames every choice that follows. Eryn meets Robbie and Cliff and confirms she is the insider. She had a past with Billy. Jayson killed Billy. She wants Jayson removed.

She warns Robbie to hold the product while the club “handles” Jayson. Cliff does not trust her. Cliff remarked,

“She got what she wanted,...We’re on our own. We gotta look out for ourselves now.”

The episode threads this with Tom’s parallel push. Tom and Grasso meet Jayson and Perry and try to align on the missing boy.

Freddy Frias enters as a power check and demands a heavier cut after a story about what he has faced.

The beats are steady and clear. The show then pivots to Cliff’s house, where Ray and Shelley try to steal the fentanyl. The raid turns hectic. Tom is knocked down the stairs. Lizzie freezes.

Aleah steadies the room and later flips the script by sharing her own past. Aleah said,

“I opened that door to escape a million times, and the only reason I didn’t leave sooner is because when I opened that door all I saw was darkness … but there’s light.”

That confession moves the case, not the missing-kid answer. It locks the burglary timeline and keeps the fentanyl with Robbie. Using Ray’s phone, the team baits Cliff into a meeting at Bailey Park.

Then comes the turn that drives Task episode 3 back to the headline: Tom hears Dark Hearts were at Cliff’s house about ninety minutes after the raid, which suggests a live leak inside the task force. Tom’s biker contact advised,

“Suspect everyone.”

That is the episode’s thesis and your answer structure. The confirmed informant inside Dark Hearts is Eryn. The suspected mole inside law enforcement is unnamed.

The script places Aleah, Lizzie, Grasso, and even Kathleen in the frame without naming one. The episode ends with the unit compromised and the gang already burning from the inside.

How Task episode 3 builds the reveal and points to episode 4

The scenes fold into one track. Robbie and Maeve argue about legacy and harm. The show cuts to Maeve and Sam at the pool in a quiet counterpoint to the violence. Maeve remarked,

“That’s the thing about getting older. You get to choose what you take from your parents. And what you leave behind.”

That line mirrors Tom and Emily’s story and turns the episode from chase to choice. At the same time, Task episode 3 keeps underscoring the two-way drip.

Eryn’s guidance explains how Robbie and Cliff kept finding trap houses.

The ninety-minute shadow on Cliff’s place explains how the bikers kept pace with the bureau. The Bailey Park bait promises a collision point next week.

None of these names is the FBI mole. All of it narrows the circle. The script uses clean cause-and-effect. The direction keeps the camera on hands, doors, and phones. Small actions move big turns.

What this means for Tom’s task force and the Dark Hearts

For Tom, Task episode 3 changes the mission from hunting a crew to cleaning his team while still hunting a crew. The internal leak forces quiet audits, tighter comms, and controlled plays like Bailey Park. For Robbie, Task episode 3 turns risk into exposure.

He now knows Eryn’s help is real but unstable. Cliff’s distrust grows. Freddy’s tax raises the cost of delay.

For Eryn, Task episode 3 fixes her motive on screen and raises her danger. Jayson and Perry will look inward when deals stall.

For the show, Task episode 3 sets a simple loop: one confirmed informant, one suspected mole, one staged meet, and one season pivot.

Expect the next hour to test trust inside Tom’s unit and to press Eryn’s choice. A reveal inside the task force would reset the case map and the family map.

The season is now built to expose one pipeline while the other keeps leaking. The story math is spare and direct, and the next step is already on Tom’s phone.

Stay tuned for more updates.