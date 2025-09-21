What time does Task season 1 episode 3 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Still from Task episode 3 showing FBI agents preparing for a high-stakes mission.

HBO’s crime drama is all set to release its episode 3 titled “Nobody’s Stronger Than Forgiveness,”. The show offers suspenseful, layered storylines and morally complex characters. Every episode has given viewers a closer look at the dangerous environment of a specialised FBI task team, where violent robberies, treacheries, and moral quandaries continuously test the limits of justice and the rule of law.

In the upcoming episode, we can expect both violent altercations and internal team friction, with the stakes considerably higher after the 2 dynamic episodes. Viewers worldwide want to know when it will be released, how to watch it locally, and what surprises are in store.

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, Episode 3 will be available on HBO Max.

Task season 1 episode 3 - Release worldwide and where to watch

In other countries, the episode will air at the following times:

UK (BST): September 22 at 2:00 AM

Europe (CET): September 22 at 3:00 AM

India (IST): September 22 at 6:30 AM

Australia (AEST): September 22 at 11:00 AM

Fans around the world may tune in virtually simultaneously thanks to this phased launch, which helps to prevent huge spoilers.

Task season 1 episode 3 - What to expect

Action and emotional intensity will be heightened in Episode 3, "Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness," as the FBI task team navigates internal divisions and shifting loyalties while dealing with deadly scenarios connected to violent robberies that continue to occur. The next part will go deeper into character arcs, emphasising moral quandaries, personal problems, and the fallout from previous choices.

As the title suggests, characters must confront their own sins and moral boundaries to get forgiveness, both requested and refused. The series undergoes a dramatic shift with this episode, which also sets the stage for the challenges that will come. Intense confrontations and emotional depth are mixed together with scenes that allude to mid-season surprises.



Watch Task season 1 Episode 3 on HBO and Max on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT to experience all the drama and action.