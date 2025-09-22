Task season 1 episode 3 ending explained: Who is the leak inside Tom’s task force?

Emilia Jones as Maeve and Mark Ruffalo as Tom in Task season 1 episode 3. Image courtesy: HBO MAX

Task season 1 episode 3, titled Nobody’s Stronger Than Forgiveness, ends by turning the case inward. Tom realizes someone inside his own task force is feeding the Dark Hearts. The bikers reached Cliff’s place roughly ninety minutes after law enforcement did, which signals an internal leak and not luck.

The hour also confirms the other leak on the biker side. Eryn, Jayson’s partner, tips Robbie and Cliff as part of a personal vendetta. Task season 1 episode 3 splits its time between the hunt for stolen fentanyl and a family reckoning at Robbie’s kitchen table.

The series is created by Brad Ingelsby and directed here by Salli Richardson-Whitfield. It stars Mark Ruffalo as Tom, Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, Emilia Jones as Maeve, Thuso Mbedu as Aleah, Raúl Castillo as Cliff, Jamie McShane as Perry, and Sam Keeley as Jayson.

By the final beat, Tom sets a controlled meet at Bailey Park and stares at a bigger problem.

Task season 1 episode 3 ending decoded: Why Tom knows there’s a mole and who actually looks suspicious

Task season 1 episode 3 plants the answer to Tom’s headline question in plain sight. He hears from a biker contact that the Dark Hearts had Cliff on their radar within an hour and a half of the task force showing up.

That timing is too tight for chance. It means someone in the room moved intel outward. The same scene gives Tom his operating principle for the next stretch: “Suspect everyone.”

The hour then cross-cuts proof of one leak with fear of another.

On the biker side, Eryn meets Robbie and tells him to sit tight while the gang moves against Jayson. She is the insider who has been feeding targets.

On the law-enforcement side, Task season 1 episode 3 withholds a name, but it lays out a tidy suspect pool by dramatizing access, impulse, and motive.

Grasso sits closest to Tom’s briefings and knows how to smooth channels, which makes him both useful and potentially dangerous.

Lizzie has access without judgment, and Task season 1 episode 3 keeps showing her mistakes in the field, which could mask a second life, or simply mark her as green.

Aleah is the moral spine of the room, but the “suspect everyone” directive still applies. A higher-up would hurt Tom the most, which is why the final montage lingers on his face as the realization lands. The episode’s last practical step is procedural.

Tom seizes Ray’s phone, turns it into a lure, and has the squad text Cliff a drop at Bailey Park, which sets the table for the next chase while the mole mystery coils tighter.

How Task season 1 episode 3 builds that conclusion, scene by scene, inside the story

The hour opens at Robbie’s kitchen table, where Maeve forces motive into the light. Robbie finally says,

“They murdered my brother,”

and describes how Jayson stood at the memorial and shook his hand. Maeve pushes back. Robbie says,

“That ain’t my legacy....No, that ain’t my legacy.”

Maeve answers,

“Now it is.”

Task season 1 episode 3 uses that exchange to filter every choice that follows. Robbie still tries to do right by Sam, the boy who saw the killing.

Maeve takes Sam to a swimming hole and gives him the gentlest lesson she's never had. She tells him,

“You get to choose what you take from your parents and what you leave behind,”

While that’s playing out, the Dark Hearts shop protection with Freddy Frias. The price is steep and laced with a history lesson. Freddy wants half, and he wants respect.

Across town, Aleah and Lizzie work a lead from Peaches’s coworkers and land on Cliff Broward. They arrive too late. Ray and his wife, Shelley, have already broken in to steal the stash.

In the scuffle, Tom tumbles down the stairs and takes a concussion, which echoes his wife’s death and tightens his focus. Aleah closes the loop by levelling with Shelley about her own past.

She talks about the plate and screws in her cheek and what it took to leave. Shelley breaks and gives up Ray. That lets Tom weaponize Ray’s phone, text a drop point at Bailey Park, and try to end the fentanyl play. Then comes the snap.

A biker-world contact tells Tom the Dark Hearts were onto Cliff ninety minutes after law enforcement. “Suspect everyone,” the man says.

The hour cuts to Tom’s team and holds. The task force leak is not named.

What the ending sets up next, and how Task season 1 episode 3 answers the "suspect" question

Task season 1 episode 3 answers the suspect question by process of elimination. It confirms Eryn as the Dark Hearts mole and establishes that the task-force mole exists, without revealing who it is.

The ninety-minute window is the proof, and the Bailey Park sting is Tom’s first counter. The suspects all have clear lanes in and out of the briefing room.

Grasso keeps close to Tom and plays diplomat, which grants access and plausible deniability.

Lizzie has already fumbled a stop and struggles with pressure, which could make her vulnerable to influence or misused as cover by someone smarter.

Aleah is the straightest arrow, but the rule now is simple. “Suspect everyone.”

In practical terms, Task season 1 episode 3 leaves three live wires for episode 4. First, the meeting at Bailey Park will test whether the mole moves again.

Second, Eryn’s cover is a countdown. The gang knows a traitor exists, and betrayals in this world end fast. Third, Tom’s family story keeps bleeding into his judgment, from the concussion to Ethan’s sentencing.

That personal pressure cooker is the kind of space where a procedural leak can hide. The show is not playing coy. It is telling the audience where to look and how to think about the leak while it nudges the pieces into the same room.

Stay tuned for more updates.