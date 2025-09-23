Can Tylenol use during pregnancy cause autism in babies? FDA shares details amid Trump's claims

Tylenol (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has claimed in a press meeting on Monday (September 22, 2025) that Tylenol, the medication to treat fever and mild pain, is reportedly causing autism spectrum disorder in babies.

The President, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., told the media that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the medicine, is reportedly harmful for pregnant women. He advised pregnant women to avoid the medicine unless necessary.

According to the BBC's report, some studies showed a connection between Tylenol and autism. However, the reports are inconsistent and inconclusive.

Donald Trump also mentioned how the Amish community, who are known to avoid most vaccines and medications, has reportedly no cases of autism. He noted that the FDA will issue a physician's notice about the alleged effects of taking Tylenol during pregnancy.

President Trump just announced a link between Tylenol and autism pic.twitter.com/0vSZu4DA17 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 22, 2025

On Monday, the FDA released a statement, announcing that they have started the process of changing the labels of products with acetaminophen. The new label would share evidence of increased risk in pregnant women's health and of autism and ADHD in children.

Dr. Martin Adel Makary, the Commissioner of the FDA, stated that even with recent studies on the effects of acetaminophen, the decision is ultimately left to the parents. In specific scenarios, pregnant women may take medicine with acetaminophen. However, he said that for "low-grade fevers," women won't need the medicine.

"The FDA is taking action to make parents and doctors aware of a considerable body of evidence about potential risks associated with acetaminophen. Even with this body of evidence, the choice still belongs with parents. The precautionary principle may lead many to avoid using acetaminophen during pregnancy, especially since most low-grade fevers don't require treatment," Marty Makary stated.

Tylenol's owner, Kenvue, refuted the President's remarks

On Monday, a representative from Kenvue told the BBC that Tylenol does not cause autism and ADHD in infants. Tylenol's owner company stated that "independent, sound science" studies showcased that there was no link between their medication and autism and ADHD.

"We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers," the spokesperson stated.

Dr Steven Fleischman, the president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told the news outlet that Donald Trump's statements "simplify" complex psychological disorders, and there isn't enough medical evidence to claim that acetaminophen causes such disorders.

Dr. Zeyan Liew, the associate professor of Epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, stated on the school's website that there is not enough evidence to believe that Tylenol causes autism in a child.

He shared that although there are some observational studies on the topic, they have not been thoroughly evaluated. Some studies are also not specific about autism.

According to Business Insider's September 22, 2025, report, the stocks of Kenvue dropped by 7% after President Donald Trump discussed the medication in the press conference on Monday. Stay tuned for more updates.