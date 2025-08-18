Sydney Sweeney’s Americana struggles at the box office following American Eagle Ad backlash

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The American Eagle jeans controversy might have brought Sydney Sweeney into the headlines; however, it seems to have cost her a hit at the box office for her latest film, Americana. The film opened in 1100 theatres in the United States with a collection of just $500,000.

However, it should be noted that the film is from 2023, but is airing in select theatres after its original release. Critics are deeming it a straight-up "flop," claiming that it was all because of the campaign.

As for the advertisement in question, it shows Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney in comfortable jeans. She is lying down and buttoning up the same, and says,

"Jeans are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, even eye color. My jeans are blue."

The shot ends with a focus on her blue eyes and the tagline that says, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans." It is a play on the word "genes." This caught the media's eyes, especially after rapper and singer Doja Cat made a swing at the script. Some agreed with how "white" the ad sounds; however, some were pretty comfortable and sided with Sydney.

Huge controversy erupted again when word got to President Trump. The news was flying around on social media that Sydney Sweeney is a Republican. When the President was asked how he feels about it and her ad, he said that if Sydney were a Republican, then he would love her ad. It soon caused a huge political debate between the left and the right, determining whether the advertisement had any political roots or not.

Sydney Sweeney's viral American Eagle jeans ad and its effect on her new movie, Americana's launch at the box office

Needless to say, Sydney Sweeney has been in the news for the past few weeks because of this whole American Eagle ad fiasco. Now her movie Americana has launched again, and understandably so, the media blames the ad for its low grossing numbers.

However, the claim should be analysed rationally as Lionsgate, the owner of the same, has launched the film in very select theatres and thus, it might not yield as high numbers as a traditional release. Also, Lionsgate has put the title under their Lionsgate Premiere Releasing label, which houses niche genres and movies.

The concept of Americana is different, and the story is something unique in the way Lionsgate has been handling it. Also, the LGPR banner is a pretty profitable part of the entire umbrella of the production house. Thus, the first day numbers of Sydney Sweeney's Americana can not be used to label it a hit or a flop.

And as for Sydney, the one at the centre of it all, she has not responded or spoken up about any of the controversy yet.

