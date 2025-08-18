Who is Louie Crow? Perfect Match star Hannah Burns' mystery fiancé revealed

Hannah from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@hannahburnns)

The identity of Perfect Match star Hannah Burns' fiancé is no longer a secret. Over the past few weeks, internet sleuths have been scanning through her social media for clues about who the mystery man might be.

On August 17, 2025, Hannah put an end to all speculations when she revealed that her fiancé and the father of her child was Louie Crow. Louie is not affiliated with Perfect Match, but is someone Hannah met in Scottsdale.

According to MLB, Louie is a D1 baseball player who played for the University of San Diego. His LinkedIn profile reveals that he currently works as a sales representative.

In her Instagram post, Hannah shared photographs with Louie and captioned them with:

"Lou where would I be without you? Your love is the strongest thing I have."

The Perfect Match alum also answered fans' questions via her Instagram Story, where she revealed more information about her partner.

From baseball to Perfect Match: Exploring Louie Crow's career and Hannah Burns' message to him

When Hannah announced her pregnancy on July 16, 2025, theories surrounding the identity of her mystery fiancé started to circulate. However, Hannah was barred from disclosing the partner's identity due to a contract embargo.

As soon as the restriction ended, Hannah took to her Instagram to share photos with Louie.

According to the official website of the University of San Diego, Louie was born on July 6, 1998, in Fullerton, CA. He is a 6'3" sportsperson who went to Buena Park High School and earned four varsity letters in baseball.

As a freshman in college, he appeared in 21 games, striking out a season-high of five batters over 4.0 innings. He continued playing as a sophomore and a junior in the years 2018 and 2019, respectively.

He finished his senior year with a 7.67 ERA and a 1-1 record. However, Louie did not play in 2020, during his senior year.

The D1 player has now become a topic of discussion due to his connection to Perfect Match and The Mole star Hannah Burns.

On August 17, 2025, Hannah took to her Instagram to not only disclose Louie's identity but also to dedicate a heartfelt message to him.

"You have loved me when I was jobless, bouncing from airbnbs and my parents houses trying to figure out what was next for me after tv. Little did I know I was about to go on the greatest adventure of my life," she wrote.

Hannah credited her partner for providing her with the safe space to transform into a better version of herself. Hannah's feelings knew no bounds when she praised Louie.

She appreciated how "fearless" and "loyal" he was, and also commended him for having a "heart of gold." She then debunked all theories that suggested she met Louie on Perfect Match.

During her Q&A session with fans, Hannah revealed that she met him at a restaurant called Kasai in Scottsdale.

She was glad that their love story was not conceived on television, as it was something private to the two of them. The Perfect Match alum went on to speak about her future with excitement.

"I am so excited to marry you, raise this baby together and have you through every up and down as my partner and my rock," she stated.

Amid the trials and tribulations of life, there was one thing Hannah was certain about: that Louie would be the "best dad" to her baby.

Hannah's Perfect Match co-stars, Justine, Sandy, Alex, Olivia, and more, congratulated the soon-to-be mother for sharing her love story with the world. Among the comments was Louie's, which said, "LOML I love you baby."

Louie and Hannah are expected to welcome their baby in November 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.