Who is Julie Felss Masino? Boycott calls erupt as 'Cracker Barrel going woke' trends amid logo change

Cracker Barrel is going viral on social media after the restaurant chain revealed its new logo and updated menu items on August 19, 2025. The chain was previously criticized in May 2025, after TikTokers created videos about the remodeling of the stores' aesthetic.

This time, netizens are boycotting Cracker Barrel and Julie Felss Masino, its president and CEO for the last two years. Before working at the Southern country-themed restaurant chain, Julie Felss Masino was a board member of various companies.

She was also the president of Taco Bell North America and Taco Bell International.

The chain's logo was changed into a simpler one, with only the text and no images. The change was made after 48 years, as the original logo was from 1977.

Cracker Barrel completely changed their iconic logo for the first time in 47 years...



and it's absolutely horrible.



When will they learn? pic.twitter.com/ZhfVeR5CyO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2025

Netizens quickly slammed the logo change, saying the restaurant was supposedly marketed towards Gen Z, and not their "niche audience."

They also attacked the CEO, saying she was "woke" for allegedly supporting the DEI regime and the LGBTQIA+ community.

"They've removed any and all soul that Cracker Barrel had left. They want to appeal to Gen Z, not older, more traditional people. They removed the "white man" since, you know, we are to blame for everything wrong in the world. CB will be shuttering restaurants within a year," one netizen wrote.

"She's got the woke glasses, there's no saving her," another X user wrote.

"Some marketing firm of 40 year olds trying to reclaim their youth were paid 7 figures to do this redesign and their entire game plan was just piss off people instead of actually marketing cracker barrel to the niche audience they need to be focusing on," another user added.

Cracker Barrel's new menu and upcoming commercial featuring Jordan Davis, explored

According to the New York Post's August 20, 2025, report, country singer Jordan Davis would feature in the restaurant's new commercial.

Davis would also host their A Taste of Country, Anytime event, which would be held on August 21, 2025, in New York City.

Jordan Davis told the media outlet that he was looking forward to working with the company as the restaurant was like "home" to him.

Davis shared that he was "proud" to be a part of their next chapter and wanted to incorporate their vibe in his music as well.

"Cracker Barrel has always felt like home to me. It's where the food hits just right, the people treat you like family, and the pace lets you slow down and take a breath... That's something I try to bring into my music too, real moments that feel good and bring people together," the musician stated.

Cracker Barrel also added new seasonal fall items to its menu. For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, they included Uncle Herschel's Favorite, Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole, Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole, Butter Pecan French Toast Bake, Herb Roasted Chicken, Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie, and Slow-Braised Pot Roast.

Cracker Barrel has introduced two new desserts and drinks: Butter Pecan Sticky Buns, Cinnamon Roll Skillet, Brown Sugar Latte, and Wild Berry Tea.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the restaurant chain.