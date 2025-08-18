Who is Britt Westbourne on General Hospital? A throwback to her journey amid her recent return to Port Charles

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital's Dr. Britt Westbourne is a noteworthy lady who holds both villainy and vulnerability. Britt is a doctor in Port Charles. She own her ties to some of the show’s most notorious villains. She is the daughter of Cesar Faison and Dr. Liesl Obrecht, making her family legacy as dark and twisted as her early actions suggested.

Britt was introduced in 2012 and quickly acquired an annotated reputation for being deceptive. However, over time, audiences caught sight that Britt had more about her than met the naked eye.

Fans were shocked when she reappeared in Port Charles, since they thought she had died in 2023. This return has prompted curiosity concerning her past, her relationships, and what she might do next. So, to understand her comeback, here's a look back at Westbourne's journey.

Britt's role on General Hospital: Looking at Dr. Westbourne's motives

Kelly Thiebaud plays Britt Westbourne, also known as "The Britch". She first showed up in September 2012 as a new doctor at the hospital. Dr. Patrick Drake got a romantic interest in her. Soon, it showed that she was a calculating person who didn't mind using other people to get what she wanted.

Britt is the daughter of supervillains Cesar Faison and Dr. Liesl Obrecht. Her family history made her seem dangerous, but the writers also let us see her softer side. She made friends, dealt with heartbreak, and made strong connections, even though she made some bad choices.

A throwback to Britt's journey

When Britt first got there, she wanted to get close to Patrick Drake, who was thought to be dead after his wife, Robin Scorpio Drake, died. She pretended to be pregnant, messed with DNA test results, and got into a fight with nurse Sabrina Santiago.

Over time, however, GH fans started finding Britt more than a one-dimensional villainess. Her friendship with Brad Cooper revealed her loyalty and capacity for care. Her connection with Nikolas Cassadine showed that she could love deeply, even if her lies often caught up with her. By 2018, revelations about her family ties expanded her place in the show, confirming that Nathan West was her brother and Maxie Jones her sister-in-law.

Britt’s final chapters before her presumed death in 2023 focused on her redemption and her dark past. Her shocking “death” devastated fans, especially since Kelly’s portrayal had won her a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2022.

Now, with her 2025 return, General Hospital has reignited her storyline with new challenges awaiting her after cheating death.

Kelly Hager Thiebaud: Know about the actor

Kelly Hager Thiebaud, an American actress and model, was born on August 28, 1982, in El Campo, Texas. She is best known for playing Dr. Britt Westbourne on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. She won the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her complicated and often controversial character. This assured her place as one of daytime television's most interesting talents.

Thiebaud has also been in Lifetime movies like The Surrogate and A Mother on the Edge, and she played Eva Vasquez on ABC's Station 19. In 2025, she added audio drama to her work with Montecito and went back to General Hospital, which made fans very happy.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.