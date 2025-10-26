Who is Big Brother UK alum Tate Reynolds? Details explored

Tate Reynolds (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Tate Reynolds is one of the Housemates taking part in this year's series of Big Brother UK. He is 27 years old and hails from Falkirk. The contestant owns Extreme Measures, which is a mobile bar and butler in the buff service in Scotland.

Tate also steps in as a butler from time to time, as seen on his business's Instagram. Tate Reyolds also have a few hidden talents as he can play the piano; his skills have been displayed in a video of "his tickling the ivories while he is on butler duties" on Extreme Measures' Instagram.

Tate has explained to the Big Brother producers that he wants to clear the misconception about him being a "hunky idiot", while in reality, Tate has a Master's with distinction in Mechanical Engineering, and can play the piano and guitar and has admitted to having other hidden talents “that really surprise people.”

As the official introduction says,

"Tate is ready to serve!"

Big Brother UK contestant Tate Reynolds gets candid about a possible nomination

Tate Reynolds has stated that he thinks the thing he will get nominated for is maybe being a bit too boisterous or loud, perhaps – it depends on who he is with. He further states,

“If I get on really well with a couple of people, I’ll be pretty loud. And then the people I’m maybe not that close with could find that a little annoying.”

As Tate Reyolds told the producers,

"Being part of the buff butler stuff, you naturally fall into the role of an entertainer, getting folks chatting and mingling and maybe playing a couple daft games. It depends what everyone else is like. I'm very versatile - I can have quite deep and intellectual conversations, and I can also be a bit daft.”

Tate admitted that he always wanted to do something like this, as he thought it would be a fun story to tell one day, while further adding that his being on the show might also potentially help with his business as well. As Tate explained,

Which Big Brother UK contestant was removed due to 'unacceptable language'?

Big Brother UK contestant George Gilbert has recently been removed from the reality show for “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour", as per ITV.

George Gilbert had earlier received several warnings on the series. He was also reprimanded by Big Brother for allegedly mocking a fellow housemate. A spokesperson has finally issued a sentence about the removal while stating,

"Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme."

As ITV has stated, Gilbert's latest comments will be removed and will not be aired because they are “contrary to broadcast standards.”

Watch Big Brother airing at 9 pm Sunday to Friday exclusively on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX. Stay tuned for more updates.