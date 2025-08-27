Who is Ben Weston? Everything to know about the character amid the rumors of his return to Days of Our Lives

Robert Scott Wilson from Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/ @robertscottwilson)

On the daytime soap opera, Robert Scott Wilson portrays Alex Kiriakis, but he is also well-known for his previous role as Ben Weston. Ben first arrived in Salem in 2014 and departed in 2023. In a recent interview with Soaps.com, Wilson reflected on his time playing Ben and shared how it feels to take on the challenge of portraying two characters at once.

The character of Ben Weston was introduced by Justin Gaston in 2014; however, in the same year, Robert took over the role, until the character was written off in 2023. Robert also brought back the character of Alex Kirikais in 2022. Both characters portrayed by Robert became a central part of the storyline because of their distinctive characteristics.

Here’s everything to know about Ben Weston's return on Days of Our Lives

Ben Weston, portrayed by Robert Scott Wilson, came to Port Charles in 2014 as a charming newcomer, but his dark past quickly caught up with him. He was the son of abusive father Clyde Weston, whose influence deeply impacted Ben’s life.

Upon his arrival, he came across Jordan Ridgeway, who was later revealed to be related to him. When she was skipping town, she asked if he wanted to leave together, but he insisted on staying. Further on Days of Our Lives, he was fascinated with Abigail Deveraux DiMera, who was married to Chad DiMera at the time. Ben has been a central character in several storylines.

One of his major storylines on Days of Our Lives involved “Necktie Killer Saga.” Ben became infamous as the “Necktie Killer,” murdering several Salem residents, including Serena Mason and Paige Larson. After his crimes were exposed, Ben was institutionalized but eventually returned to Salem.

Recently, Robert had a quick chat with Soap.com, where the reporter asked about whether his character, Ben, would return to Salem. Robert said,

“I would love for that to happen in terms of Ben truly meeting Alex. I think it would just be really great to have that moment more than anything. And who knows? It could be really funny. Who knows? But I think there could be something there.”

Further, when asked why Ben didn’t come to Salem with his wife, Ciara made an appearance recently, to which the actor responded,

“It was kind of like Ben was doing his thing, and she came back just for that period of time, to bring the family together during such a difficult time. He was at home in their bed.”

However, when asked, would the character like it if he got to play two characters at the same time? It is nothing novel; there have been several instances where one actor has portrayed two characters at the same time. Recently, Galen Gering, who portrays Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, also portrayed Arnold Feniger, Rafe’s evil doppelganger.

Anyhow, Robert remarked that he would love the idea of playing two characters at the same time. He stated,

“You know, I think the opportunity to just play two roles at the same time would be great. .. Except for my sleep schedule would be a mess. I would not do well.”

However, there has been no formal confirmation by the actor that his character Ben Weston will return to Salem.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

