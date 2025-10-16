Who is Annie Lancaster from Love Is Blind? Age, job and more explored

Annie Lancaster (Image Via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix

Annie Lancaster is one of the six couples who got engaged on season 9 of the reality show Love is Blind. According to Netflix’s Tudum, she is 31 years old and owns a hair salon.

She dislikes men who are lazy or do not support her ambitions to continue growing her business. In her introduction videos, she referred to herself as a small-town girl.

She also made headlines about her controversial opinion about raising kids who identify as LGBTQ+ with fellow participant Nick on Love is Blind Season 9.

Love is Blind Season 9: Annie Lancaster







As per Netflix’s Tudum, Annie can hold conversations with anyone and she does not have any problem talking “to a wall”. She grew up in a small town and shared that there were only 25 students in her class. Lancaster also mentions that she enjoys spending time with her family camping and fly fishing.

She also stated in her bio for Love is Blind Season 9 that she tends to compare her relationships with her parents' relationship, which, according to her, is a “fantastic marriage”. Annie wanted to meet someone who could match up to that “high bar.”

She is the owner of the beauty salon, Sty’lish Beauty Collective, and refers to herself as a Hair Whisperer, as stated in her Instagram bio.

Her salon's official website states that she has been a cosmetologist for 13 years and she specializes in Blondes and extensions. She loves iced vanilla latte and believes that it can fix everything.

Annie believes the best part of the beauty industry is the impact she can have on someone's day, not just through hair styling but also through conversations. She claims to have met amazing friends through the beauty industry and cannot see herself doing anything else for a living.

Annie’s journey in Love is Blind Season 9

Annie was initially drawn to finance manager Brenden. She eventually got tired of waiting for him to express his feelings and say that he loves her. She also shared a great rapport with Nick in the pods and both even shared their thoughts on different things, including their controversial statement about LGBTQ+

She agreed when Nick said that it is a “fad” for kids to be LGBTQ+. But Annie also insisted that she would love her child irrespective of their decision in this regard. Her comments faced backlash from the audience. On Oct. 15, she cleared the air with her statement, according to US Weekly:



“ The answer is, ‘I would love my kids no matter what. I would support them in anything that they do’. This group of people is already fighting adversity. They’re already, kind of, struggling, they’re having to face these people who don’t accept them. I would never want to be one of those people.”



After Annie started taking an interest in Nick, Brenden begged her not to pick him, but she eventually made up her mind and got engaged to Nick. During their reveal, she did share that he is not the rugged mountain man that she envisioned, but he is "cute."

Cracks began to appear between the couple, especially when Annie heard from others about what happened between Nick and his earlier connection, Kait, in Love is Blind Season 9. When the duo was having their Mexican takeout, she claimed that he does not love her the way she loves him, which irked him as he found her thoughts “concerning.”

Though the next day, Annie did admit she was drunk and was speaking without thinking. After the Pod Squad meet-up, he admitted that their argument was a deal-breaker for him, and getting married was not a good idea for him.

Though Annie refused to take no for an answer, Nick was firm on his decision to back out.

She was also seen texting somebody:



“90% sure no wedding.”



As per Netflix’s Tudum, the couple packed up their apartment and ended their relationship.

Stay tuned for more such updates.