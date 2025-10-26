Explore Kait Nemunaitis’ Love Is Blind Season 9 journey ahead of the reunion

Kait Nemunaitis (Image Via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Season 9 of Love is Blind is over, and it's time for a reunion of the cast. As a tradition, the show always includes singles along with the engaged couples for the reunion.

Among the singles who make an appearance in the reunion episode is Kait Nemunaitis

She had to exit the show as a single after she ended up without a partner.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the 33-year-old is a registered dietitian.

In her bio, Nemunaitis mentioned that she is hyper independent and is waiting for a life-changing connection that shakes her soul.

The longest relationship she had was eight years, which ultimately culminated in marriage.

Kait also mentioned in her bio that she has wasted her time on too many men of poor quality.

During her time in the pods, Kait bonded with Nick Amato, who eventually proposed to Annie Lancaster.

Love is Blind season 9: All about Kait Nemunaitis and her journey on the show







She mentioned in her bio, as per Netflix’s Tudum, that she is looking for a husband, not a boyfriend, who can be with her for a long time.

She described her type as someone who is tall and muscular.

Her appearance on Love is Blind will help open her up to someone she would usually be interested in.

As a dietician, Kait referred to her career as a dream and wanted to find someone who takes care of themselves, physically and spiritually.

She stated, as reported by Tudum:



“You have to be secure within yourself and know what you want. Your partner isn’t there to complete you.”



Kait found herself making a connection with fellow contestant Nick Amato, who described himself as “wish.com Zac Efron” in the pods.

The duo bonded over their shared love for skiing and camping.

It was Nick who told Kait that he loved her.

On hearing that, Kait thought, though she was attached to Nick, refused to say it back, stating that she was not yet ready.

However, in Love is Blind season 9, Nick broke up with her just after she mentioned that she wasn’t religious.

Nick did not lament the loss of his love for long as he went straight to Annie and told her that he loved her.

Annie and Nick left the pods as an engaged couple, leaving Kait behind.

Kait spoke about her experience on the podcast Love to see it in October.

She shared that while she and Nick bonded over many things. The Love is Blind star said:



“I think a lot of people were really off-put by him but I just was like, ‘I feel like we’re clicking so much and we’re aligned on so many things.’”



She further stated that while viewers witnessed the conversations between them, they were also forming strong connections with others.

Kait was forming a connection apart from Nick with Blake Anderson and Brendan Guthrie. However, she ended her connection with Brendan in order to move forward with Nick.

Kait met Nick at a party and confronted him on the show.

She accused Nick of taking advantage of her and jetting off to someone else, even after he told her that he loved her.

Nick apologized for not being honest about his feelings and shared that he had never been in love with two people at the same time before.

Both of them will face each other again in the reunion episode. The teaser for the episode shared a clip where Kait accuses Nick by saying:



“It felt like you went into ChatGPT and like looked up to how to get a girl to fall for you.”



It would be interesting for viewers to see both Nick's and Kait’s points of view on their connection.

The reunion episode will air on October 29 on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more such updates.