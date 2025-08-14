Who is Anna Paulina Luna? Husband and all we know about congresswoman amid bizarre Joe Rogan interview

Anna Paulina Luna's claims in Joe Rogan's podcast has been trending on different platforms

U.S. representative Anna Paulina Luna’s recent interview with Joe Rogan on August 13, 2025, has created headlines for certain claims made during the conversation. Apart from being a representative, she has been associated with the Oversight and Government Reform committee, and additionally serves as the Chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

While speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Anna Paulina Luna alleged that she has met people who have evidence related to the presence of other beings. She claimed that she heard about F-15 pilots facing unidentified anomalous phenomena when she was active at the Portland International Guard as an airfield manager.



“There’s definitely something that I can tell you with confidence,” Anna said.



Anna said that although she does not have a proper explanation for her claims, she has witnessed evidence in the form of pictures. She further stated that the Air Force was reportedly attempting to cover up the facts that she had mentioned. Anna addressed the same by saying:



“When you have thousands upon thousands of people throughout time that have reported something, to say that those people are crazy, to say that the whole concept of just asking the question [may mean] that you are not psychologically sound, that in itself is a disinformation campaign to get people to shut up about it.”









Anna claimed that the American government has managed to keep the details of the UFO sightings away from the general public for a long time. Anna also stated that the U.S. has possibly created crafts with the help of new technology that is not made by human beings.

She insisted that she has evidence to prove her claims and added:



“Without getting into classified conversations, there have been incidences where I believe very credible people have reported that there have been movements outside of time and space.”



Anna Paulina Luna has been the U.S. representative for almost two years: Political career, husband, and more







According to her self-titled website for the Congress, Anna has served in the United States Air Force in the past. Notably, it is the same place where she first met her husband, Andrew Gamberzky.

Apart from being active in politics, Anna Paulina Luna has spoken up against existing issues like child trafficking during her career. She has been the National Director for Hispanic Engagement of Turning Point USA and emphasized the revelation of more details about certain things, like UFOs and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before her career in politics, she worked in other fields, including modelling, appearing on top of different publications like Sports Illustrated, as per Style magazine. She was previously employed at a club as a waitress as well.

Anna’s biography on her website also said that she opted to run for Congress since she wanted to create awareness on the fact that a big government cannot resolve the issues most of the time. She said that she has also gone through similar problems that are common in the lives of American residents.

Furthermore, Anna Paulina Luna has a son with her husband Andrew Gamberzky. Coming Soon stated that Andrew was an airfield management specialist in the USAF when he met Anna. The duo has served together at the Oregon Air National Guard and collaborated to write a book titled The Legend of Naranja.

Andrew joined the USAF around two years before he tied the knot with Anna. He has won a few accolades for his services, including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Over the years, Anna has created headlines for sharing her opinion on various topics, like abortion bans. She has been endorsed by popular political figures in the past, including Charlie Kirk and Bill Foster. Apart from writing a book with her husband, she has herself been an author of books like Marrying the Beret: The Untold Stories of US Special Operations.