Who has Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest dated? Exploring complete list of his past relationships

Ryan Seacrest (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Host Ryan Seacrest is one of the most renowned personalities on American television.

He is a television host and producer and has won laurels with notable honors such as being an Emmy nominee from 2004 to 2013 and winning one in 2010.

Even though Seacrest had some serious relationships but is still single and has yet to tie the knot.

Talking about the marriage he spoke to Kelly Ripa in 2017 sharing that his parents have been married for 47 years. He explained:







“ The truth is I have this thing that I don’t want to screw it up and so I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get in and not screw it up.”



Looking back at the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest’s dating history

Ryan Seacrest is rumored to have dated many women but has publicly acknowledged his relationship with a few of them. From Julianne Hough to Shyna Taylor, here is the list of Ryan Seacrest’s relationships.

Julianne Hough







Ryan started dated Julianne in 2010 and the later opened up about their first meeting while talking to Glamour magazine published on June 4, 2012.



She shared that she was set up with Ryan when she first went to L.A. but she was already engaged to somebody else. She stated:



“Well, when I first came to L.A. someone actually tried to set us up, but I was engaged to someone else, a guy I knew from Utah who has served a Mormon mission.”



Julianne then revealed that she was finally single after some time, and she and Ryan started dating in 2010.

The duo ended their relationship in 2013.

Hough spoke about their relationship on Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with host Dax Shepard as reported by PEOPLE on August 12, 2024.

She shared that while dating Ryan she was insecure and thought it might send out the wrong message that she was with him for his fame.

Julianne further said that a lot of people were astonished at her decision to break up.

Shayna Taylor

Ryan Seacrest met chef Taylor and began dating in 2013. They briefly split in 2014 but moved in together again in 2017.

The couple were very public throughout the relationship and often featured in each other’s Instagram posts, displaying messages of love.

According to an article published in People on February 27, 2019, Seacrest shared that she wants to focus on present with Shayna. He said:



“ Family is so important to me, and to Shayna as well but I’ve always tried to put life into a master schedule with deadlines and I don’t want to do that [with Shayna]. We both try to actually be in this moment, feel this connection, enjoy it and let it grow.”



The couple called it quits in 2020 and promised to remain good friends and each other’s supporters.

Aubrey Paige

Ryan then started dating Aubrey Paige and was first publicly spotted in May 2021 in Hamptons celebrating Memorial Day as per a report published in People on April 24, 2024.

They made appearances in events such as the LACMA gala and the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary.

Paige gushed about Ryan on her personal Instagram post captioned published on January 1, 2022.

The post stated:



“Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man. Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022.”



The couple parted ways, as reported by PEOPLE, in April 2024.

