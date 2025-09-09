When will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 air? Release date, what to expect, and more

Vanna White and Jacob Young at the taping of the "Wheel of Fortune" 25th Anniversary People Magazine Celebrity Week (image via Getty).

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 will premiere on ABC on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm EST. The show will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Season 6 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be hosted by Vanna White, and she will be joined by Ryan Seacrest, as confirmed by ABC.

This will be the first season as a host for Ryan Seacrest.

The earlier season of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was hosted by Vanna White and Pat Sajak. The show will air two episodes per week. The reason behind this is that the earlier season of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was delayed from fall 2024 to spring 2025.

The schedule of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 will be different, as season 5 used to air on Wednesday nights. The show has not been announced yet.

But it is expected to feature comedians, artists, and athletes.

More about Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was first aired on January 7, 2021. The show features several celebrities competing with each other to win a cash prize of 1 million for charity. The show is a spin-off of the regular show goes by the name Wheel of Fortune.

The show goes like this: a Wheel of Fortune is initially spun. The contestants buy vowels for 250 dollars. If their guess is correct, the contestant will earn money.

Whereas if the guess is wrong, they will lose money and their turn. Between this, some quick puzzles are there to earn some quick money. It is a regular format of the show of spinning wheel, solving puzzles, and winning prizes.

But, there is a catch in the format as there is a triple toss-up round, which is, rapid-fire round that has three puzzles in a row.

In the final round, one last puzzle is given, which is before the bonus round. The bonus round has a mini bonus wheel for the celebrities who have won.

It has regular rules, regulations, and format but the puzzles will have to be solved within 10 seconds.

More about the hosts: Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White is a well-known face on the Wheel of Fortune since the show first aired in 1982. She has been hosting the show for more than 40 years.

Vanna is a popular TV personality and actress. She has been part of several movies and TV shows, but Wheel of Fortune made her a household name.

She is a co-host and the puzzle board presenter on the show. While featuring on Wheel of Fortune, she has got her name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most frequent clappers on TV.

After the success of Wheel of Fortune she also continued in the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6, initiating as the temporary host in 2019.

In American television and radio, Ryan Seacrest is a well-known face. Since 2002, Ryan has been the host of American Idol, since the show aired for the very first time.

He has also worked as an executive producer for the reality documentary drama TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Also, he had co-hosted and produced the show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Stay tuned for more updates.

