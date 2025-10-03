Ryan Seacrest guides a ‘Fall Into Fall’ night on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune marked its October 3, 2025, “Fall Into Fall” episode with host Ryan Seacrest steering the evening.

Seacrest set the tone for a seasonal theme week, unveiling new wedges and special prizes tied to autumn getaways.

This instalment featured Joey McIntyre, Retta, and Oliver Hudson as the celebrity players, each aiming to raise funds for a chosen charity.

The programme opened with Seacrest outlining the rules and reminding viewers of the Million Dollar Wedge still in circulation.

Throughout the show, he introduced puzzles, handled toss-up reveals, and announced totals, giving the night a steady pace.

The “Fall Into Fall” theme added distinctive puzzles and prize packages linked to the season.

Across two games, the three stars faced toss-ups, main rounds, and a high-stakes bonus round.

Puzzles and spins under the “Fall Into Fall” theme in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune





The first toss-up was Show Biz, and as the letters appeared, Seacrest called out clues until Retta rang in and said she was “totally starstruck” about playing.

A second toss-up revealed Pet Peeve “FLUORESCENT LIGHTING,” which Oliver attempted but missed. In Round 1, Joey landed on a bankrupt near $650 and lost his initial earnings; Retta also lost a turn to bankruptcy.

Oliver gained momentum by calling three T’s for $7,500 and solved “BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT” to collect $3,000 plus a $5,000 bonus.

Seacrest described each total as it shifted on the scoreboard.

Round 2, the Before & After puzzle, showed Joey earning $1,300 for an R pair but then losing the Million Dollar Wedge to another bankrupt.

Retta solved “IMAGINARY FRIEND WITH BENEFITS” and added $13,650 plus a $10,000 bonus.

Scores at that point stood at Joey $8,000, Retta $13,650 and Oliver $2,000.

In the Triple Toss-Up, Retta solved “THREE DOG NIGHT,” Joey answered “MATCHBOX TWENTY” and Retta followed with “THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS” after Joey’s incorrect guess.

Seacrest noted each correct answer, keeping the “Fall Into Fall” theme visible on the puzzle board.

The prize puzzle, Rhyme Time, went to Joey, who solved “TARDY TO THE PARTY,” with Seacrest remarking that he “wasn’t TARDY TO THE PARTY,” sending him into the bonus round.

Game 1 closed with Joey at $33,550 plus the Million Dollar Wedge, Retta at $23,650, and Oliver at $2,000.

Bonus round results and autumn-themed second game

Seacrest guided the Million Dollar Bonus Round as Joey landed on the ★★★ space. The puzzle opened as “T _ _ _ N _ / T _ E / _ _ _ T” and resolved to “TAKING THE BAIT.”

Seacrest announced that Joey had won $75,000, bringing his subtotal to $108,550, and noted the $1M wedge location was “AMERICA’S,” “three away” from the chosen path.

Game 2 kept the autumn theme with a $1,000 toss-up “GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER” and a $2,000 toss-up “RESIDUAL.”

In Round 1, Song Lyrics, Joey correctly recited “YOU SO CRAZY, I THINK I WANNA HAVE YOUR BABY.”

Round 2, Before & After, saw Joey call two R’s for $7,000 but lose it to a bankrupt near $3,500.

Retta solved “BOY BAND OF BROTHERS” and collected $10,000 plus a bonus.

Triple Toss-Ups featured “DRINK LIKE A FISH,” “FLY-FISHING,” and “FISHING FOR A COMPLIMENT,” with Retta solving the first two and Joey the third.

Seacrest introduced each puzzle and confirmed answers, maintaining the theme throughout.

The final Speed-Up puzzle, an Event category, revealed “DRAMATIC CONCLUSION.” Retta solved it and won $3,600 plus a $20,000 bonus.

Game 2 ended with Joey earning $10,700 in that game (total $119,250 including his bonus round), Retta with $48,550 (total $72,200 across both games), and Oliver finishing with the minimum guarantee.

Seacrest closed the show by noting the total donations raised and thanking viewers for joining the “Fall Into Fall” night of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

