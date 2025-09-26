Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6: Everything we know so far

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has officially returned with season 6, now airing on ABC with a new hosting lineup and a confirmed roster of celebrity contestants.

The season was announced earlier this year and debuted on September 26, 2025.

Ryan Seacrest joined longtime co-host Vanna White for this installment, following the retirement of Pat Sajak in 2024 after four decades on the franchise.

The new season continues the spinoff’s tradition of featuring public figures from entertainment and sports competing to raise money for charity.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 premiere, host, and contestant details







Hosting team for the new season

The new season is marked by a notable change in the hosting lineup. Pat Sajak, who had retired from the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune in 2024 after 40 seasons, returned for one final appearance on the celebrity edition in season 5.

For season 6, Ryan Seacrest officially stepped into the role of host. This season represents his first time leading the celebrity version while also continuing in his role as host of the syndicated show.

Vanna White, who has been a staple of the franchise, is back once again for her sixth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, continuing in her role as letter turner and cohost.

The combination of Seacrest and White now anchors the new era of the celebrity edition.

Broadcast and viewing information

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 premiered on Friday, September 26, 2025, airing on ABC at 8:00 p.m. The scheduling format is different from the previous installment, which aired on Wednesday nights.

The program’s return this fall also means that audiences are getting two installments of the celebrity edition in a single year, as season 5 had been delayed from fall 2024 and was instead broadcast during spring 2025.

Following each Friday broadcast, the game show is available for streaming on Hulu, as well as on Hulu within the Disney+ bundle, beginning the next day.

The Friday night slot also pairs Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with 20/20, which airs immediately afterward on ABC.

Celebrities featured this season

The lineup for season 6 features a range of participants from television, film, sports, and music. The premiere episode included Dancing with the Stars personalities Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Additional competitors confirmed for the season are actor and comedian Alex Borstein, director and producer Paul Feig, and actor Michael Zegen.

Cast members from The Hunting Wives, Malin Akerman, Katie Lowes, and Jaime Ray Newman, are also part of the roster.

Musician Joey McIntyre is included among the players, along with author and actor Retta and Oliver Hudson.

Sports figures Candace Parker and Dwight Howard will take part as well, joined by sportscaster and radio host Rich Eisen.

The music industry is represented by Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Tori Kelly, who are also scheduled to spin the wheel.

All of these participants are playing for charity, continuing the established format of the celebrity edition of the show.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 is now underway, featuring Ryan Seacrest’s debut as host alongside Vanna White. The new season premiered on ABC and is available on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

With a lineup that includes personalities from various fields, the season follows the tradition of having celebrities compete while raising money for charitable causes.

Stay tuned for more updates.