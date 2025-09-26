Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Dani Dupree (Image via Instagram / beyondthegatescbs)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates airing from September 29 to October 3, 2025, Vanessa is still struggling with the loss of Doug, while her son’s anger creates new problems for Joey. At the same time, romance and betrayal collide as Eva goes after Tomas and Dani makes daring plans with Andre.

Kat is about to face a heartbreaking surprise, Nicole’s relationship with Carlton takes an unexpected turn, and Jacob and Naomi are set to hear life-changing news.

From tense arguments and surprising confrontations to passionate flare-ups and unusual proposals, each episode is filled with twists viewers won’t want to miss.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Monday, September 29: Advice taken too far

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Eva decides to follow her mother’s advice and go after Tomas, but her way of doing it might go further than anyone expected.

Vanessa turns to Jacob, hoping he will give her honest answers about Doug that could finally help her find some peace.

Chelsea and Joey are surprised by visitors who bring tension and raise new questions for the week ahead.

Tuesday, September 30: Shadows of betrayal

Kat is shocked by upsetting news that could involve her half-sister and Tomas, leaving her stunned.

Nicole tries to move forward with Carlton, but someone unseen is watching their every move.

Martin struggles with his own issues around personal boundaries, while June leans on her friends for help.

Ted and Andre have a heart-to-heart talk about love, loyalty, and the complicated women in their lives.

Wednesday, October 1: Uncovered secrets

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Hayley is shocked to learn what Bill has been up to behind the scenes, while Derek starts feeling left out and overlooked.

Dani opens up to Anita about a new obsession, hinting that she wants more drama in her life.

Meanwhile, Vanessa’s son lashes out, demanding answers about Doug and causing chaos for Joey. Strong emotions and rising tempers create tension that could shake relationships to their core.

Thursday, October 2: Lines crossed

Hayley is looking forward to building a brighter future and making plans for herself, but Dani shakes things up by causing new trouble just when things seem calm.

Naomi, who is usually very composed, finally loses her temper during a heated argument, showing cracks in her normally calm personality.

Meanwhile, Donnell keeps searching for answers and his quest for the truth leads him straight to Joey’s door.

This confrontation could bring secrets to light and change relationships, shaking up Salem’s web of drama in ways no one saw coming.

Friday, October 3: New beginnings and bold Moves

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Jacob and Naomi receive exciting news that could completely change their lives, filling them with hope and happiness, but it also brings questions about what the future now holds for them.

Ashley struggles to understand what “normal” really means in her life after recent events and isn’t sure if she’s ready for the changes ahead.

In another surprising twist, Dani decides to take a bold step with Andre and makes an unconventional proposal, showing she is ready to push boundaries and redefine their marriage in a way that could surprise everyone.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus