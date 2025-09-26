What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 26, 2025

Ridge and Brooke (Image via Instagram / boldandbeautifulcbs)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on September 26, 2025, Will dealt with Luna’s shocking claims, while Electra fought to protect her relationship. Secrets and family tension created anger and uncertainty.

At Bill’s house, Luna acted defiantly, claiming to be Will’s partner and showing off her supposed pregnancy. Electra and Will arrived, making the standoff even more intense. Hidden truths came out, testing trust and family loyalty.

Elsewhere, Deacon angrily confronted Sheila about her lies. Taylor listened and offered support, helping him cope.

The episode mixed drama and emotion, setting up exciting events for next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, September 26, 2025

Electra confronts Luna at Bill’s house

The Bold and the Beautiful episode started with Electra arriving at Bill’s house with Will to confront Luna. Will said Luna’s pregnancy claim might be false and reassured Electra he would never betray her.

Angered, Electra demanded answers, furious Luna had interfered in their lives.

Luna stayed defiant, asking why she would leave and suggesting Bill and Katie should accept their future grandchild. Bill wanted a paternity test, but Luna insisted the baby was Will’s.

Electra’s arrival raised the tension, and she warned Luna that manipulating them would have consequences.

Deacon’s explosive confrontation with Sheila

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon confronted Sheila after finding out Luna was alive and pregnant.

Shock turned to anger when he realized Sheila had kept this secret. Sheila explained Luna’s disguise at Will’s party and the spiked alcohol incident that had put people at risk.

Deacon accused Sheila of lying and endangering others. He looked at photos of Hollis and Tom, mourning their loss.

Sheila said she only wanted to help Luna, but Deacon didn’t believe her, calling her actions dangerous and unforgivable.

Taylor supports Deacon through his turmoil

Taylor was in her office when Brooke came to see how she was doing. At first, Taylor didn’t want to talk, but she then shared her feelings, mixing past pain with hope. Brooke encouraged her to look forward and start afresh.

Later, Deacon came for help after learning about Sheila and Luna. Taylor listened and told him to talk to someone who could understand him. Their talk gave a quiet, emotional break from the day’s drama.

The tension between Electra and Luna escalates

Back at Bill’s house, the standoff between Electra, Will, and Luna grew intense. Electra made it clear there was no future between Will and Luna, despite Luna’s claims about their past encounter. Katie sympathized with Electra, understanding her emotional stress.

When Bill and Katie confirmed Luna was pregnant, Electra got even angrier. Luna acted proud and smug, which made Electra more frustrated.

The confrontation showed the problems caused by lies, family loyalty, and secrets that had been kept too long.

Final moments and set-up for next week

The episode ended with rising tension and questions about Luna’s plans and how her claims would affect Will and Electra.

Deacon struggled with his feelings, and Taylor supported him, giving a calmer moment compared to the drama at Bill’s house.

These events set up exciting moments for next week and left viewers curious about what would happen.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.