Big Brother alum twins Liz and Julia Nolan: Where are they now?

When Big Brother 17 introduced its “Twin Twist” in 2015, viewers met sisters Liz and Julia Nolan, who alternated in the house before competing as separate players.

Both of them have been known personalities in the show business since they appeared on the show.

They have gone on to compete in other reality shows, appeared briefly in some TV series and movies, and sometimes reunited for some joint works.

Currently, Liz and Julia Nolan still participate in public events, are visible through their appearances in the media and their social media presence, and are eager to take up new opportunities in the field of television and entertainment.

Life after Big Brother: The journey of twins Liz and Julia Nolan Liz Nolan’s Big Brother journey and career after the show Liz Nolan, born December 23, 1991, entered Big Brother 17 as a marketing coordinator from Miami, Florida. She was part of the Austwins, Scamper Squad, and The Sixth Sense alliances. Over the course of 98 days, Liz was able to secure 3 times the power of Head of Household, 1 time the Power of Veto, and 1 time the Battle of the Block. She got to the final two and was in second place with a 6-3 jury vote. After being on Big Brother, Liz and Austin Matelson, another houseguest, were together for several months. She then made an announcement of their breakup in early 2016. She came back to the franchise for a short time, being on Big Brother: Over The Top for a Halloween segment and attending season 20 in 2018. Besides making no-spots, Liz capitalized on the opportunity to appear in American Horror Story: 1984 as a reporter in 2019 and with Julia as a non-speaking role in Birds of Prey, a 2020 film. Her involvement in MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds cast was another foray into competitive reality. Although she was eliminated in the first episode, it was her debut in a franchise other than Big Brother.

Liz continues to engage with fans through her active social media presence on Instagram, @liznolan, and Twitter, @_LizNolan, sharing personal updates and media ventures.

Most recently, she reconnected with the franchise when she and Julia were featured in a pre-recorded video segment for Big Brother 27, during the “Twins Witness News” Head of Household competition.

Julia Nolan’s time in Big Brother and later appearances

Julia Nolan, also born December 23, 1991, entered Big Brother 17 as part of the Twin Twist with Liz. Alternating with her sister until week five, she officially became a houseguest after the twist concluded.

She aligned herself with the Austwins and The Sixth Sense alliances, remaining in the game for 85 days.

Julia won one Power of Veto but was evicted in sixth place after volunteering to leave to improve her sister’s chances at advancing further.

On the finale night, she served as a jury member and cast her vote for Liz to win.

After Big Brother, Julia was seen at franchise events such as the Big Brother 20 premiere in 2018.

She and Liz worked together on some scripted projects, one of them being Birds of Prey in 2020, where the twins were seen as extras in a club scene.

Julia was also part of The Challenge: War of the Worlds. She went in as a rookie and picked veteran CT Tamburello as her partner.

She was eliminated in the fourth episode during a double elimination with Natalie Negrotti and her teammate.

Julia not only takes part in competitive and scripted appearances, but she also remains connected to her fans via social media platforms, where she posts updates about her personal and professional activities on Instagram, @julianolan, and Twitter, @JuliaNolan_.

