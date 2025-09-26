Big Brother 27 poll highlights growing suspense over America’s Favorite Player vote

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 is entering its final days, and fans are focused on a separate contest from the main game, the race for America’s Favorite Player (AFP).

A recent Week 11 popularity poll released on September 23, 2025, by Big Brother Network has added to the anticipation by showing how viewer sentiment is shaping up ahead of the finale.

The poll tracks the standing of houseguests as the public continues voting through CBS, where the official AFP winner will be determined.

Polls like this one have been historically close to predicting outcomes, but do not decide the final result.

With the finale approaching, the discussion around AFP reflects which players left the strongest impression on the audience and how fans are mobilizing for their favorites.

Poll results and audience reactions show clear frontrunners for Big Brother 27's AFP

The September 23, 2025, Big Brother Network Week 11 poll lists the top five houseguests by popularity.

One contestant holds 65.4 percent of the poll share, while the second-ranked contender records 13.9 percent.

The remaining three names round out the list with 5.5 percent, 2.9 percent, and 2.2 percent, respectively.

This snapshot highlights that two players have led consistently in weekly rankings throughout the season.

The poll write-up notes, “Keanu held on to the top spot while Rachel did the same for the second rank,” underscoring the steadiness of these positions.

Other names have shifted slightly week to week as support moves among the remaining contestants.

Fans across social media platforms have been sharing their views on the poll numbers.

One post on Facebook stated that “so far Rachel and Keanu are in the lead as AFP,” while on X, another viewer wrote about being “worried there aren’t enough of us to get her the win.”

These comments reflect how fans see the poll both as a guide and as a rallying point.

Forums and discussion threads also point out how large the current gap appears, but at the same time emphasize that CBS voting can still produce surprises.

The poll, therefore, functions as both a scoreboard and a motivator for continued voting.

Campaign efforts and narratives shape how the AFP race unfolds

While the poll gives a statistical snapshot, the broader AFP race is also defined by campaigns and narratives.

Supporters of the second-ranked contender have been actively mobilizing online since a surprise elimination twist removed her from the house.

Posts and forum threads highlight calls to vote as a form of “symbolic redemption” and to “close the voting gap.”

Former players and family members have also stepped in to amplify instructions on how to cast and maximize votes through CBS’ system.

On the other side, the leading poll contender has become a focal point for viewers who emphasize competitive performance, resilience, and relatability.

One fan post praised “humility, grace, kindness, love, humor” along with “a fierce, competitive, resilient nature,” pointing out how the contestant “was ostracized the first five weeks” and “didn’t deserve that.”

Other comments urge vote splitting or strategic voting to balance support between the top two names.

Coverage from EntertainmentNow notes that both camps are trying to convert online enthusiasm into actual CBS votes.

Polls like the one released by Big Brother Network on September 23, 2025, provide a real-time glimpse of viewer mood but do not determine the official outcome.

As the voting window closes before the finale, the AFP race represents a second storyline alongside the main game, with fans eager to see whether performance or sentiment ultimately wins out.



