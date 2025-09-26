Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Julie (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from September 29 to October 3, 2025, Julie is stunned when a family member comes back after being gone for a long time, while Gwen and Leo slip back into their old, playful partnership.

Chad finds it difficult to manage his growing feelings for Cat while also caring for his son, Thomas.

EJ and Belle reach a turning point in their complicated romance, forcing them to face the truth about their future. Stephanie takes a big risk by striking a deal, Tate is left heartbroken, and Paulina gets into another heated clash with EJ.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Monday, September 29: Old friends, new complications

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Marlena looks for comfort and is surprised when Susan is the one who shows up to support her, giving her advice she really needs.

EJ opens up to Belle about his feelings, but it could either bring them closer together or push them further apart.

Gwen and Leo fall back into their old friendship, though Leo might end up regretting his decision to help.

Meanwhile, Rachel shocks Thomas with unexpected news, leaving Chad torn between helping his son and enjoying a growing romantic connection with Cat.

Tuesday, September 30: Lines drawn and hearts tested

Theo and JJ end up in a heated argument that stirs up old issues between them. Belle finally decides to stop sending mixed signals and tells EJ exactly where she stands.

Chad and Cat share an important talk about their relationship, deciding whether they want to take things further or walk away.

Jada gives Paulina an important update, while Xander keeps making progress with Sarah, sparking real hope for a second chance at love.

Wednesday, October 1: Deals with the devil

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie takes a risk by agreeing to a deal with EJ, a choice that could cause her serious trouble down the line.

Holly keeps pushing Tate away, but her distance only makes him drift further, giving Sophia the perfect moment to move forward with her latest scheme.

Johnny and Chanel are caught off guard by a shocking surprise that changes everything again. Kayla delivers unexpected news to Brady, leaving him stunned.

Thursday, October 2: Hearts shattered and secrets spilled

Chanel goes through another painful setback that makes it hard for her to stay strong. Sophia’s plan fails, sending her into a panic as she tries to fix the problems she caused.

Tate shares his struggles with Brady, making Brady think about how to best help his son. Tension keeps growing in Salem, leading to bigger troubles ahead.

Friday, October 3: Reunions and revelations

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Julie is overjoyed when a family member who has been gone for years suddenly returns to Salem, giving her plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Stephanie and Alex have a deep conversation that could completely change the future of their relationship.

Paulina faces off with EJ in a fiery argument, refusing to back down. Gwen and Cat catch up after time apart, while Chad grows increasingly worried that something might be seriously wrong with Thomas.

Viewers should get ready for major turning points that will affect many relationships and set up even more drama in the weeks ahead.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.